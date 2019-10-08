Tipperary drawn to face Clare in Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final

The draw for the 2020 Munster Senior Football Championship was made on Tuesday morning, October 8 and Tipperary have been drawn to face Clare in the quarter-finals; the winner of that clash will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between Waterford and Limerick while Cork will take on Kerry on the opposite side of the draw.

On Tuesday, September 24 at the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) was ratified as the new Tipperary senior football manager at the September meeting of the County Board - the chairman of the Football Board Barry O’Brien (Father Sheehy’s) proposed David Power and his management team for a two-year term.

David Power, of course, is a former manager of the Tipperary under-21 football team and also inspired the Premier County to win the 2011 All-Ireland minor title along with back-to-back Munster minor titles (2011-12).

Mr Power will be joined on the management team by Charlie McGeever (Donegal - a former manager of the Tipp minor team and the Clonmel Commercials team which won a Munster senior club title in 2015), Michael McGeehin (Donegal - who previously coached the Premier County during Peter Creedon's term in charge and is the director of Coaching Ireland), 1995 All-Ireland winner Paddy Christie (Dublin), former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes and performance analyst Tommy Toomey (Arravale Rovers).

