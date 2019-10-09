Tipp hurlers may face Waterford in neutral venue in Munster championship

All-Ireland champions Tipperary may face Waterford in the 2020 Munster senior hurling championship at a neutral venue after Munster Council this week ruled that venues in Munster should be utilised in the event of the Walsh Park redevelopment resulting in the pitch not being available.

The Premier County is due to travel to play their neighbours in Walsh Park, with Waterford having come to Semple Stadium, Thurles last summer. However, with the redevelopment work at Walsh Park there is a fear that the venue might not be ready in time to facilitate the fixtures. And, the Waterford County Board had sought to hold their home games at a Leinster venue as an alternative.

However, Munster Council has decided that grounds in Munster should be used rather than going outside the province, with Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, being tipped to stage the Tipp vs Waterford game, in the event of Walsh Park not being available. This game will be the championship opener for Liam Sheedy's men as they bid to defend their All-Ireland crown.