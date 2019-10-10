CALLED OFF: The Tipperary county senior camogie final has been postponed due to a bereavement

The 2019 Bourke Sports County Senior Camogie Championship final between Burgess-Duharra and Drom & Inch, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 12 at The Ragg Camogie Grounds, has been called off due to a bereavement.

The game will be re-fixed in due course.

Please note, however, that on Sunday, October 13 The Ragg Camogie Grounds will host the 2019 county intermediate final between Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields (12 noon).

