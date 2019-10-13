Toomevara recover a six-point deficit to beat Thurles Sarsfields in the Tipperary county intermediate camogie final

A hugely resilient Toomevara team fought back from six points adrift to beat Thurles Sarsfields in an entertaining Bourke Sports County Intermediate Camogie Championship final at The Ragg on Sunday afternoon.

Bourke Sports County Intermediate

Camogie Championship Final

Toomevara 0-19 Thurles Sarsfields 2-10

There is probably a book in this Toomevara team and an enthralling one at that. Six years ago Toome were regraded from senior to junior A. The Greyhounds endured the pain of losing three successive county junior A finals before finally earning promotion to the intermediate grade in 2018 and on Sunday, once more, their resilience was tested to the nth degree.

In the opening half Thurles Sarsfields were flying it. Laura Loughnane and Sarah McKevitt buried goals to help their side into a 2-5 to 0-5 lead with twenty-five minutes on the clock, but the Toome girls stuck at it. By half-time the Sars’ lead was down to four (2-6 to 0-8) while this Toomevara team dominated the second half. Indeed, Toome took the lead entering the final quarter having out-scored their opponents 0-6 to 0-1 before holding off a late rally from Thurles to seal a famous win and condemn Sarsfields to a second successive county intermediate final defeat.

Karen Kennedy, Sarah McKevitt and the Loughnanes (Andrea, Nicola & Laura) were terrific for Thurles Sarsfields, but the Toomevara team featured far more heroes: Bonnie Kennedy did well at full-back, captain Sheila Ryan stood out at half-back, Shauna Quirke carried well in the middle of the field and Elaine Young caused Karen Kennedy plenty of problems while Aoife Ryan and Jill Anne Quirke were lively inside. Ultimately, centre-back Margaret Quigley picked up the player of the match award, but wing-back Moira Ryan and wing-forward Gemma McCarthy also exacted a huge influence on this contest.

FIRST HALF

McCarthy landed eight frees in total and converted her first in the fifth minute to present Toomevara with an initial lead. Thurles hit back through Róisín Corbett before Sarsfields created a goal-scoring opportunity in the ninth minute - Andrea Loughnane found Laura Loughnane and just when Loughnane was prepared to pull the trigger Toome corner-back Máire McCarthy dispossessed her with a brilliant tackle.

The reprieve proved merely temporary, however, as Toomevara struggled to clear their lines efficiently and Laura Loughnane hand-passed in a three-pointer. Three minutes later Róisín Corbett added a free and the Sarsfields led 1-2 to 0-1.

And, Thurles Sarsfields created another goal-scoring opportunity of real note in the 13th minute when a huge clearance from Andrea Loughnane found the hand of Laura Loughnane - Toome ‘keeper Paul Ryan saved the full-forward’s shot. Unperturbed Sarah Kevitt added a point to the Thurles tally before Toomevara illustrated what they could do.

A Gemma McCarthy free set the Greyhounds on their way before Laura Young and Shauna Quirke found each other during a smashing stick-passing move before Jill Anne Quirke swung over a point. Then, in the 18th minute, more eye-catching combination play featured Aoife Ryan before Laura Young reduced the deficit to two (1-3 to 0-4).

A Róisín Corbett free left three between them and when Sarah Stakelum’s clever cross found Sarah McKevitt in the 24th minute the corner-forward made no mistake (2-4 to 0-4).

Jill Anne Quirke and Sarah McKevitt exchanged efforts before Toomevara managed to dominate the closing minutes of the opening half when out-scoring their opponents 0-3 to 0-1. Gemma McCarthy converted a free while Elaine Young and Mary Flaherty drilled over mighty points with the latter also representing a potential goal chance following Jill Anne Quirke’s enterprising run (2-6 to 0-8)

SECOND HALF

Thurles Sarsfields only managed to add one point (a free) to their tally during the opening thirteen minutes of the second half. Toomevara took over completely and when Gemma McCarthy (three, two frees), Eileen Gleeson and Aoife Ryan landed rousing efforts the sides were tied with forty-one minutes on the clock (2-7 to 0-13).

And, when Sheila Ryan turned over Andrea Loughnane in the 43rd minute it felt like we had reached a critical juncture in this contest. Indeed, soon after Jill Anne Quirke fired Toomevara into the lead and although Róisín Corbett (free) hit back for Thurles Sarsfields an incident in the 46th minute illustrated that the Greyhounds were that bit sharper than their opponents in this county final. Sars were caught napping when Shauna Quirke flicked a sideline ball to the unmarked Moira Ryan; the half-back found Aoife Ryan and Aoife, in turn, set up Elaine Young for a great point (0-15 to 2-8).

Andrea Loughnane was exceptional for Thurles Sarsfields and the midfielder set-up Nicola Loughnane for another levelling score in the 49th minute. It is worth noting that Sars were also left cursing their misfortune in the 50th minute when Sarah McKevitt found the side netting with yet another goal chance.

A Gemma McCarthy free steadied Toomevara once more before Thurles threatened to score a third goal in the 53rd minute - this time Karen Kennedy and Laura Loughnane combined before Margaret Quigley managed to block Sarah McKevitt’s effort.

Inspired by Quigley’s heroics Toomevara earned vital frees in the 56th and 58th minutes which the unerring Gemma McCarthy drilled over. A Róisín Corbett free dragged Thurles to within two of their opponents in injury time, but Toome clung on and even created a goal-scoring opportunity of their own in the 61st minute. Jill Anne Quirke’s effort was initially saved by Thurles ‘keeper Katie McCormack, but Mark Flaherty was on hand to gather the rebound and seal a famous win for Toomevara.

MATCH DETAILS

Toomevara: Paula Ryan, Maria McCarthy, Bonnie Kennedy, Emma Louise Coffey, Sheila Ryan, Margaret Quigley, Moira Ryan, Laura Young (0-1), Shauna Quirke, Mary Flaherty (0-2), Elaine Young (0-2), Gemma McCarthy (0-9, 0-8 frees), Aoife Ryan (0-1), Jill Ann Quirke (0-3), Trish Cleere. Subs: (HT) Eileen Gleeson (0-1) for Trish Cleere, (57th) Marguerite Young for Laura Young.

Thurles Sarsfields: Katie McCormack, Aoife Butler, Catriona Skehan, Emma O'Dwyer, Niamh McCormack, Karen Kennedy, Emma Carey, Sadhbh Leahy, Andrea Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane (0-1), Róisín Corbett (0-6, 0-6 frees), Aoife Hickey, Sarah McKevitt (1-2), Laura Loughnane (1-1), Sarah Stakelum. Subs: (38th) Ciara Moloney for Emma O’Dwyer, (41st) Aisling O’Dwyer for Aoife Hickey, (54th) Róisín Bambrick for Aoife Ryan.

Referee: Mike Ryan.

