Three Tipperary schools prepare to launch their respective Dr Harty Cup campaigns this week

The 2019-20 prestigious Dr Harty Cup gets underway this week with Tipperary schools Nenagh CBS, Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore all preparing to compete in the Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship. Indeed, Our Lady’s Templemore will get the action underway on Tuesday, October 15 when the 2017 champions face serial winners Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh (1.30pm).

Meanwhile Nenagh CBS are in action on Wednesday, October 16 against John The Baptist Community School in Cappamore (1.30pm) and on Friday, October 18 Clonmel (1.30pm) will host the clash between Thurles CBS Secondary and St Colman’s, Fermoy.

Nenagh CBS and Thurles CBS have been drawn in group A alongside St Colman’s College (Fermoy) and John the Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick). In round two on Wednesday, November 6 St Colman’s will take on Nenagh CBS while John The Baptist Community School face Thurles CBS meaning that Nenagh CBS and Thurles CBS will collide on Wednesday, November 20.

Our Lady’s Templemore feature in group C alongside St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork), Christian Brothers College (Cork) and Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) - Our Lady’s will face CBC on Wednesday, November 6 and then St Francis College, Rochestown on November 20.

There are four groups in total with the top two sides in each progressing to the quarter-finals. Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

