Confirmed: Re-fixed county camogie final between Burgess-Duharra and Drom & Inch will now take place on October 20

It has been confirmed by the County Camogie Board that the re-fixed Bourke Sports County Senior Camogie Championship final between Burgess-Duharra and Drom & Inch will now take place on Sunday, October 20 at 12 noon at The Ragg Camogie Grounds - the contest was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but was postponed due to a bereavement.

In the senior decider Drom & Inch, who last collected the county senior camogie title in 2011, block Burgess-Duharra's route toward an eighth successive crown.

In the 2018 decider a brutally-efficient display ensured that Burgess-Duharra collected the club’s seventh successive Tipperary senior camogie title after a one-sided final contest with Clonoulty-Rossmore (2-20 to 0-8).

Burgess-Duharra progressed to the 2019 decider thanks to a comprehensive 4-15 to 0-5 semi-final win over 2018 intermediate champions Cashel. The defending senior champions led 3-7 to 0-3 at the break with Amy Kennedy, Tara Kennedy (two) and Ciardha Maher accounting for the Burgess-Duharra goals.

The Burgess-Duharra semi-final team read as follows: Ciara Holohan, Fiona Kirwan, Aisling Cremin, Una Quigley, Maeve Maloney, Caoimhe Maher, Gemma Grace, Ciardha Maher, Ruth Barry, Áine Gillespie, Ciara McKeogh, Emily Morrissey, Tara Kennedy, Jenny Grace, Amy Kennedy. Subs used: Katie O'Flaherty and Kaitlin O'Halloran.

Drom & Inch last featured in the senior decider in 2017 when they lost out to Burgess-Duharra (2-10 to 1-21) and they will take great confidence from their 1-13 to 1-6 semi-final win over a talented Éire Óg Annacarty team. Drom & Inch got off to a great start on that occasion when racing into a 1-3 to no-score lead thanks to an early Niamh Treacy goal.

The Drom & Inch semi-final team read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke, Maria Connolly, Christina Brennan, Mairéad Eviston, Emer Cahill, Maureen Ryan, Aoife McGrath, Niamh Long, Mary Bourke, Dee Dunne, Siobhán McGrath, Joanne Ryan, Eimear McGrath, Niamh Treacy, Miriam Campion. Subs used: Antoinette Kennedy and Catriona Kennedy.

