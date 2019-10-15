Our Lady’s Templemore launch Dr Harty Cup campaign with a six-point win over Árdscoil Rís

Our Lady’s Templemore got their 2019 Dr Harty Cup campaign off to a really encouraging start at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Tuesday afternoon when the Tipperary outfit saw off the challenge of serial champions Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) with six points to spare. Indeed, Our Lady’s probably deserved to win this Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship fixture by a more significant margin, but Árdscoil Rís’ Cathal O’Neill scored two late goals to take the lop-sided look off the final scoreline.

Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship

Our Lady’s Templemore 4-20 Árdscoil Rís, Limerick 3-17

Henry Fogarty, John Campion, James Corcoran, Darragh Kennedy, Kenny Ryan, Tony Cahill, Paudie Kinane and, of course, James Devaney sparkled in a performance which suggests that Our Lady’s have the quality to trouble opposition sides of real quality in this year’s competition.

Our Lady’s Templemore feature in group C alongside St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork), Christian Brothers College (Cork) and Árdscoil Rís - Our Lady’s will face CBC on Wednesday, November 6 and then St Francis College, Rochestown on November 20. There are four groups in total with the top two sides in each progressing to the quarter-finals.

FIRST HALF

Árdscoil Rís started the better and led by four points with twenty minutes played (0-9 to 0-5) when a Paudie Kinane point sparked an Our Lady’s surge. Indeed, Templemore added further points, which arrived courtesy of Darragh Kennedy and Henry Fogarty, before Paudie Kinane buried a goal in the 23rd minute. And, when Kinane added another point to his personal tally of 1-2 Our Lady’s led by three (1-9 to 0-9).

The Limerick side fought back to tie the game by the break (1-11 each), but there was a sense at the interval that Our Lady’s had found their feet in this contest and were ready to express themselves in the second half.

SECOND HALF

Four minutes into the second half Paudie Kinane turned provider when he set up James Devaney for a cracking goal which forced Our Lady’s four clear (2-13 to 1-12).

Thanks in no small part to the free-taking of Cathal O’Neill Árdscoil Rís responded to the challenge posed and had the gap down to one (2-14 to1-16) entering the final quarter, but Our Lady’s always appeared the more accomplished outfit and between the 46th and 53rd minutes notched 2-4 without reply.

Kenny Ryan landed two superb points during this period while a glorious stick-passing move in the 50th minute culminated in a Tony Cahill goal while both Paudie Kinane and Eddie Ryan played a key role during the build-up to this score.

Although wrestled to the ground in the 53rd minute Tony Cahill still managed to find James Devaney with a clever hand pass and the Borris-Ileigh star flicked his effort over the advancing Árdscoil Rís ‘keeper to present Our Lady’s with a 4-18 to 1-16 advantage.

Entering second half injury time Templemore led by twelve points, but there was still time for Cathal O’Neill to convert a penalty and then a 21-yard free to reduce the margin to six.

MATCH DETAILS

Our Lady’s Templemore: Colm Callanan (Drom & Inch), Henry Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken’s), Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), John Campion (Drom & Inch), James Corcoran (JK Bracken’s), Darragh Kennedy (Drom & Inch, 0-2), Conor Cadell (JK Bracken’s, 0-2), Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Kenny Ryan (Toomevara, 0-3), Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Paudie Kinane (Drom & Inch, 1-2), Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch, 1-1), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh, 2-7, 0-4 frees). Subs: (47th) Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-2, 0-1 frees) for Henry Fogarty, (57th) Ben Stapleton (Drom & Inch) for Paudie Kinane, (58th) Darragh Doyle (JK Bracken’s) for Tony Cahill, (60th) Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch) for James Devaney.

Árdscoil Rís, Limerick starting team: Cillian O’Brien, Storm Devaney, Leon Kelly, Alex Frost, Mark O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Keith Dempsey, Michael Keane, Adam Murrihy, Niall O’Farrell (0-1), Cathal O’Neill (2-10, 1-8 frees, 1-0 penalty), Colm O’Meara (0-1), Barry O’Connor (0-1), Aidan O’Connor (0-2), Shane O’Brien (1-2).

Referee: Tommy Ryan (Kiladangan).