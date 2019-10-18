Fascinating games in store in first all-north Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals in 47 years

Eventful quarter-finals produce an all-North last four. Kiladangan go into the semis as outright favourites, with the odds shortening on Borrisoleigh after they held out against Drom’s late rally. Niall O’Meara’s red card sees the odds on Kilruane MacDonaghs slip, despite their big win over Clonoulty.

What a weekend of hurling action - and more to come this Sunday at the Stadium, with semi-finals pitting Kiladangan against Nenagh Eire Og and Kilruane to face Borrisoleigh.

After a fitful season Clonoulty and Rossmore finally surrendered their title to a clinically efficient Kilruane MacDonaghs over in Templetuohy. A strange and disappointing game with a controversial ending, as three red cards flashed with the match in add-on time. ‘Bill’ O’Meara’s was the most problematic, with a boardroom sitting now likely to decide his fate.

After the earlier excitement over in Holycross there was a strange anti-climactic feel to events at out-of-the-way Templetuohy. We had twelve minutes of fruitless endeavour before a Cian Darcy free finally produced a flag. Twenty four minutes had elapsed before Timmy Hammersley hit Clonoulty’s first score. The West champs trailed by eleven at the interval, 0-13 to 0-2. That was it in summary - game over.

What a let-down! Of course Kilruane were the fancy but the reigning champions were so far off the pace of things that it was hard to imagine this was the same outfit which dumped Loughmore out of contention a week earlier. Their first-touch and control was terrible, decision-making was poor, movement was ponderous.

Against all that Kilruane looked well-drilled, sharp and focused with Craig Morgan and Niall O’Meara dictating things at the back and Cian Darcy and ‘Buggy’ O’Meara and company supplying the cutting edge in attack. After initial wides the Kilruane machine slipped into gear and the points were soon soaring over Declan O’Dwyer’s head.

Clonoulty had come back from ten-down against Annacarty in the West but there was no hope of a reprise here. They did inject more bite in their play around the middle spell of the second half, highlighted by a Sean Maher goal, but it never looked like reeling in the leaders.

Cian Darcy had finished Kilruane’s goal and they comfortably kept the West side at arm’s length as the game dragged out to an inevitable conclusion.

However there would be drama and controversy before the end. With the game in added time a scuffle developed beside the Kilruane posts and when order was restored the referee had a lengthy consultation with his umpires before announcing his decision. Sean Maher collected a second yellow for his involvement but there was real consternation when Timmy Hammersley and Niall O’Meara were shown red.

Kilruane were outraged, with Eamon O’Shea very animated and another club official getting his marching orders from the sideline. What had happened, we wondered, to merit such severe sanction? The word circulated afterwards was that it related to interference with helmets or facial visors, which, of course, if it happened does carry the ultimate penalty.

Given O’Meara’s importance to Kilruane it was immediately understood that they’d be appealing the decision. However, unless there’s some technical grounds, or convincing video footage, I can’t see them having much luck there, though these committees sometimes work in curious ways so you never know.

In fairness to the two players involved you’d have to say that they’re the most unlikely pair ever to be dismissed. Their sportsmanship has been exemplary over the years, both far more likely to be sinned against than sinning.

A parting reflection on the drama: I felt in the passage of play leading up to the incident temperatures were rising and a lot of frees were going unpenalised, which is never wise in these circumstances.

Anyway Kilruane are through, though at a significant price with Jerome Cahill doing his hamstring in the first half. The North side went to Carton House recently for a bonding session and you’d have to say they looked smart on Sunday.

In Clonoulty’s case I think there was something of an inevitability about this outcome. They’ve stumbled along all year, getting a significant bounce against Loughmore, but otherwise being very patchy and never getting to the same pitch as last season. When that happens you eventually run out of road.

I can’t leave the game without commenting on one Clonoulty player who’s been outstanding all year. Goalie Declan O’Dwyer saved their blushes again on Sunday with another string of fine saves. I don’t ever recall him being on a county panel but he’s certainly been the best on view this club season.

Earlier in the day there was more drama at a jam-packed Holycross where Borrisoleigh just about held off Drom in an exciting tussle.

It really should never have come down to a nail-biter at the finish. Drom had the better of the opening quarter but spilled two bad goals before half time to undo all the good work of Callanan and company. In the second half it was Borrisoleigh’s game but they squandered a sackful of scores, which left them vulnerable at the finish. Going for goals when points were on was part of it; sending bad wides was another element; and then not finishing clear-cut goal chances compounded it all.

Drom pulled the game back to two points and there came a vital moment when Callanan had a handy free to reduce the margin to the minimum. Spotting a loose colleague he went for broke but the receiver fumbled the pass and the chance went abegging. Going for the dramatic jugular is all very fine but usually it’s better to play the percentages: get the game back to the minimum and generally you’ll get another chance for the leveller.

Borris’ looked lively and will feel they’ve as good a chance as anyone now. James Devaney was the eye-catcher in an attack that had the Drom defence, especially the inside line, in some trouble. McCormacks, Dan and Ray, were significant contributors also. The village will be buzzing ahead of their clash with Kilruane on Sunday.

On Saturday Nenagh Eire Og laid down a significant marker when dishing out a heavy lesson to Annacarty at The Ragg.

It was tight up to half time, though I felt the interval lead of one point for Nenagh didn’t quite reflect the trend of that period. Michael Heffernan was badly astray on the frees and then to compound it they gave up an unfortunate goal on the stroke of half time. Aidan Griffin’s initial free was called back by the referee to be retaken and at the second attempt he mishit in the slippery conditions but the ball dipped all the way to the net.

It was double costly for Nenagh with goalie, Shane Hennessy getting injured in his attempt to keep the shot out and having to be assisted to the sideline. He’ll be a loss if he’s unable to field on Sunday.

The second half was all one-way traffic, with Jake Morris hitting a pair of goals and Andrew Coffey coming off the bench to add another as Annacarty wilted badly. By the end it was quite a thrashing for the West side.

I think it was one of those occasions where Annacarty’s year just petered out. Losing the West final was a major downer for them and they just couldn’t lift their game again for this test. Being without Donal O’Dwyer stretched their limited resources further and then a few injuries were no help on the day. Their forward options are particularly limited.

The fourth quarter-final saw Kiladangan justify their billing with a win over Toomevara. Sadly the game has drawn attention for reasons other than the hurling. Word quickly spread that the referee’s house had been egged in the aftermath of the game and he received a number of abusive texts.

It’s been a great club season thus far, one to enhance the reputation of the home of the All Ireland champions and we can certainly do without the type of adverse publicity that this pea-brained behaviour draws. Clubs can’t be held accountable for every moron out there but it is important that they publicly disassociate themselves from the louts and condemn such actions.

And so we head to the semi-finals on Sunday, which will be an all-North affair, though I can see much countywide interest in the pairings. 1972 apparently was the last time the North had it all to themselves. On that occasion the semis were played at Cloughjordan, where Roscrea defeated Lorrha and Borrisoleigh got the better of Moneygall. Ros’ won the final at rain-soaked Semple Stadium in front of a mere 3,000 watchers.

I note that the latest betting has Kiladangan as the overall fancy for the title on 13/8, followed by Borrisoleigh on 5/2, Nenagh on 3/1 and Kilruane at 7/2, though the betting houses seem shy about putting up odds for Sunday’s games.

The Kiladangan/Nenagh game is a local derby between two sides where there’s no love lost. The Puckane team has been the best North side in this decade, though they’ve struggled at times to bring their A game into Semple Stadium. Still if you keep coming back you eventually make the breakthrough.

Nenagh are no strangers to the latter stages of the county series but again they’re regularly regarded as under-achievers, with just that solitary title from 1995 on their record. The prominence of Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris with Tipperary this year should be a boost. Still Kiladangan are the slight fancy here.

In the second semi much will depend on the fate of Niall O’Meara during the week. Jerome Cahill appears to be definitely out of the reckoning so the double whammy of losing O’Meara also would be a heavy hit to their prospects. With the two available they’d be firm favourites; without them it all becomes much tighter, though I think they’ll still retain slight favouritism.