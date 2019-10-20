Tipperary Hurling Round-Up: Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh now primed to renew their rivalry in the county final

Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh are now primed to meet in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday, November 3 - in their respective semi-finals Kiladangan overwhelmed Nenagh Éire Óg (3-12 to 1-15) with a second half surge while Borris-Ileigh beat Kilruane MacDonagh’s with fourteen men (0-16 to 0-15). And, besides the senior decider we now know the identity of the clubs who will contest four other county hurling finals on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

The county senior hurling final will pit the defeated 2016 and 2017 finalists against one another; Kiladangan are chasing a first-ever title while Borris-Ileigh will aim to bridge a thirty-three-year gap (1986).

In the quarter-finals Kiladangan beat Toomevara 3-12 to 1-12. Brian Lawlor's men accounted for Drom & Inch (2-23 to 0-20), Portroe (7-21 to 2-17) and Roscrea (2-18 to 0-16) en route to the quarter-finals while they cruised to a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Borris-Ileigh in the final of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

In the last eight of the competition Borris-Ileigh got the better of Drom & Inch (3-11 to 0-18) while Johnny Kelly’s men booked their place in last eight courtesy of group stage wins over Clonoulty (1-18 to 1-15) and Toomevara (3-18 to 1-15). In the third round Borris-Ileigh fielded a weakened side and lost to Moycarkey-Borris (1-16 to 1-19).

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

JK Bracken’s and Holycross-Ballycahill progressed to the final of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup thanks to their respective semi-final victories over Mullinahone (1-22 to 2-14) and the Templederry Kenyons (0-29 to 3-17) on Saturday.

The FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

Both of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists are promoted to Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship this season (replacing Killenaule and Portroe who lost out in the recent Roinn I relegation play-offs).

Holycross-Ballycahill got the better of Carrick Swans in the quarter-finals (0-19 to 0-16) and JK Bracken’s proved far too strong for Ballingarry (1-23 to 1-8).

During the earlier rounds of the competition JK Bracken’s beat St Mary's Clonmel (4-13 to 2-13) and Clonakenny (3-20 to 1-17) while they also drew with Cashel King Cormacs (1-24 to 2-21). During the group stage an impressive Holycross-Ballycahill beat Silvermines (5-13 to 1-16) and Newport (1-18 to 1-17).

INTERMEDIATE

Seán Treacy’s and Kiladangan were promoted to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship) on Saturday following their respective semi-final wins in the FBD County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Seán Treacy’s got the better of Kilsheelan-Kilcash (1-18 to 0-12) and Kiladangan beat Golden-Kilfeacle (0-14 to 0-12). The final is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

Both intermediate finalists are promoted this season while no team will be relegated from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup. Additionally, Kiladangan will field two senior teams (one in Roinn I and one in Roinn II) next season while Seán Treacy’s will represent Tipperary in the up-coming Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship since Kiladangan are a senior club.

In the recent quarter-finals Seán Treacy's proved too strong for Boherlahan-Dualla (1-17 to 0-14) and Kiladangan dismissed the challenge of Shannon Rovers (3-13 to 1-11). In the preliminary quarter-finals Seán Treacy’s got the better of Moyne-Templetuohy (0-21 to 1-15).

INTERMEDIATE RELEGATION

Galtee Rovers and Lattin-Cullen Gaels will meet in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship relegation play-off final - on Saturday at Boherlahan Galtee Rovers lost out to Gortnahoe-Glengoole (0-13 to 0-18) while on Sunday in Cahir Ballybacon-Grange beat Lattin-Cullen Gaels (3-10 to 0-13). So, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Ballybacon-Grange retain their intermediate status while the loser of the contest between Galtee Rovers and Lattin-Cullen Gaels will face the drop to junior A.

In the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship relegation play-offs on Wednesday evening Ballinahinch beat Lattin-Cullen Gaels after extra-time (0-21 to 0-18). As a result Ballinahinch's intermediate status was also assured.

JUNIOR A

Arravale Rovers will face Carrick Davins in the FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship final on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

On Saturday in Templederry Donough Leahy scored a dramatic late goal to help Arravale Rovers beat Nenagh Éire Óg (2-11 to 0-15) while on Sunday in Clonmel the Carrick Davins proved too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (3-15 to 1-18).

All four quarter-finals took place last weekend. Arravale Rovers beat Thurles Sarsfields with seven points to spare (0-23 to 0-16) while Clonoulty-Rossmore proved too strong for Loughmore-Castleiney (3-23 to 0-20). Meanwhile Nenagh Éire Óg beat Skeheenarinky by two points (2-14 to 1-15) while the clash between Toomevara and Carrick Davins finished all square after extra-time (1-20 apiece). The replay took place on Wednesday evening at Clonoulty when Carrick Davins prevailed on 4-24 to 1-16 scoreline.

JUNIOR B

Drom & Inch will face Borrisokane in the FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship decider - the final is fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

The FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship semi-finals got underway on Saturday, October 12 when Borrisokane beat Ballybacon-Grange (2-16 to 0-10) at Cappawhite. Meanwhile on Sunday in Dundrum Drom & Inch enjoyed a 3-16 to 1-9 win over Golden-Kilfeacle.

