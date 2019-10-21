HURLING
Confirmed: Fixtures now finalised for five Tipperary county hurling finals on the week-ending November 3
Semple Stadium will host the county senior hurling final on Sunday, November 3.
The Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have finalised the fixtures for five county hurling finals which are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.
Saturday, November 2
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Sean Treacy's v Kiladangan in Holycross @ 2.30pm ET
FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Carrick Davins v Arravale Rovers in New Inn @ 1pm ET
FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Borrisokane v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 2.30pm ET
Sunday, November 3
FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final
JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 12.15pm ET
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Final
Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm ET
