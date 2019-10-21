Confirmed: Fixtures now finalised for five Tipperary county hurling finals on the week-ending November 3

The Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have finalised the fixtures for five county hurling finals which are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 3.

Saturday, November 2

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Sean Treacy's v Kiladangan in Holycross @ 2.30pm ET

FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Carrick Davins v Arravale Rovers in New Inn @ 1pm ET

FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Borrisokane v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 2.30pm ET

Sunday, November 3

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final

JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 12.15pm ET

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm ET

