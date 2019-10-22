Donagh Maher announces his retirement from the Tipperary senior hurling team

The statement from Donagh Maher reads as follows:

“After six years of representing Tipperary at the top level, today, I announce my retirement from the Tipperary senior hurling team, as the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life. It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels and one I thoroughly enjoyed.

“There are several key people and groups that guided and helped me, and I start by expressing my gratitude and thanks to my family for the on-going support and positive advice throughout my playing career.

“To my girlfriend, Libhín, thank you for always being there, through the good times and more importantly the indifferent. I am grateful for the support and sacrifices you have made to help me on the journey.

“I thank especially my club, Burgess, who have contributed hugely to my development as a player over the years. I am a proud Burgess man and hope I represented you well.

“I wish to thank the GPA for the help and guidance in my professional career and the resources they provided me.

“Thanks to the various management teams and coaches from minor, U21, intermediate and senior for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent my county. I include all the backroom teams, physios, nutritionists and doctors for all your help.

“Finally, to my fellow players, past and present; I am happy to have created unique friendships and memories in my time and to have shared a dressing-room with some of the best Tipperary has ever produced. I will always be grateful to have been a part of the All-Ireland winning teams of 2016 and 2019.

“I wish you all the best in the future and I will be supporting you every step of the way.”

Further to the statement released by Donagh Maher the Tipperary senior hurling manager, Liam Sheedy, added: “Donagh Maher has been a terrific servant to Tipperary hurling and his application at all times was exemplary. I have massive admiration for the leadership he showed both on and off the field and it made a real difference. I thank him for his contribution to the group and I wish him continued success in his future career”.