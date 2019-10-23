Tipperary's Aishling Moloney and Orla O’Dwyer have been nominated for the TG4 player of the year award

The nominees have been announced for the 2019 TG4 Players’ Player of the year awards in the senior, intermediate and junior ladies football grades. And, Tipperary's Aishling Moloney (Cahir) and Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan) have been nominated alongside Meath's Monica McGuirk for the intermediate award.

The winners will be revealed at the 2019 TG4 All-Star awards banquet which is sponsored by Lidl and will take place at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 16.

Senior award nominees: Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) and Louise Ward (Galway).

Intermediate award nominees: Monica McGuirk (Meath), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) and Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary).

Junior award nominees: Kate Flood (Louth), Hannah Noonan (London) and Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh).

