Templemore and Galtee Rovers prepare to represent Tipperary in Saturday's Munster ladies football finals

Everyone associated with ladies football in Tipperary would like to wish Templemore and Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun the very best of luck as both clubs are this week preparing to represent the Premier County in their respective provincial finals.

Both deciders will take place at the Mallow GAA Complex in Cork on Saturday, October 26 - in the junior A final Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun will take on Donoughmore (Cork) at 2.30pm. Following this curtain raiser Templemore will play Inch (Cork) in the Munster intermediate final at 4.30pm.

