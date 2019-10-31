Tipperary represented on Irish hurling/shinty panels for matches against Scotland

Tipperary have two representatives on the Irish panels that will face Scotland in two hurling/shinty internationals this Saturday.

Mark Kehoe of Kilsheelan/Kilcash is named in the U-21 panel, while Ballingarry’s William Maher is in charge of the Irish senior team, along with Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.

Ireland have home advantage this year, with the games taking place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown in Dublin.

The senior match will take place at 2pm, while the U-21 international starts at 12 noon.

Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from their narrow two-point defeat to the Scottish contingent last year.

International matches between hurling and shinty teams have taken place since 1896, with Scotland having won the majority of the games.

