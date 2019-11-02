Champions: Drom & Inch storm back from five points adrift to claim the county Tipperary junior B hurling crown

Drom & Inch capped a terrific season for the Mid Tipperary club at Templederry on Saturday afternoon when Trevor Hassett’s men fought back from five points down to beat Borrisokane in an entertaining FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship final.

FBD Insurance County Junior B

Hurling Championship Final

Drom & Inch 1-14 Borrisokane 1-9

And, this latest success caps a wonderful season for Drom & Inch who have now added the county junior B title to their Mid Tipp senior crown, county minor A hurling title and also their stunning successes in both division one and division three of the All-County Hurling League.

Full-back Kevin Ahearn, midfielder Colm Kinane, wing-forward John Kennedy and veteran Séamus Butler were all in terrific form for a Drom & Inch side who found themselves five points down with twenty-eight minutes played (0-4 to 1-6).

There was no need to panic, however, since Drom & Inch had pieced together the better hurling moves during the opening half despite facing into the wind a rain.

The Mid champions trailed by four at the break (0-5 to 1-6), but it was telling to note at this stage that Drom & Inch had already fired seven wides (Borrisokane: three) and also dropped five shorts into the hand of the opposing goalkeeper.

And, Drom & Inch also spurned a terrific goal-scoring opportunity in first half injury time when Borrisokane ‘keeper David Nevin did especially well to save Liam Harty’s shot following a terrific grab from John Kennedy.

Ultimately, you suspected that Drom & Inch would make their superiority count in the second half and so they did when out-scoring their opponents by nine points (1-9 to 0-3).

The contest was lively during the opening half and Drom & Inch missed five shots during the opening seven minutes before Colm Kinane presented the Mid men with the lead. As if to illustrate the strength of the breeze Seosamh Cleary landed a long-range free for Borrisokane from inside his own 65-yard line to tie the game and although Séamus Butler responded with a point Borrisokane hit three without reply between the 14th and 16th minutes to force themselves two clear (0-4 to 0-2) - William Brooks (two, one free) and Conor Forde were responsible for such efforts.

The sides then traded placed balls before Conor Forde set up Jason Quigley for a fine long-range effort in the 24th minute.

Colm Kinane soon responded for Drom & Inch, but Borrisokane plundered what looked like a very significant goal in the 28th minute: goalkeeper David Nevin opened the shoulders, landed a mighty puck-out inside the Drom & Inch 21-yard line and there was Brian Dooley to gather the break and bury his shot (1-6 to 0-4).

The Drom & Inch panel and management team pictured celebrating their victory over Borrisokane in the FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship final at Templederry on Saturday afternoon.

SECOND HALF

Drom & Inch represented the dominant force in this contest immediately after the break, but three more wides frustrated their efforts somewhat before Séamus Butler turned over a Borrisokane defender and fired over the point of the game in the 38th minute. A Butler free cut the deficit to two soon after before Drom & Inch struck for the key goal in the 42nd minute.

On this occasion Butler found Cathal Ryan in support and although Ryan’s pin-point stick pass found the hand of Michael Clohessy on the Drom & Inch inside line Clohessy was knocked to the ground; Clohessy though kept his head, tapped the ball off the ground and into his hand in one sweet movement and then hand-passed to Liam Harty who made no mistake from close range (1-7 to 1-6).

Ger Reddan won the ball and battled brilliantly before setting up Liam Dooley for a Borrisokane equalizer, but Drom & Inch were well on top and notched the next five scores in succession. Liam Harty was fouled for the lead score in the 47th minute before Séamus Butler landed a monster of a free from inside his own 65-yard line. Then it was the turn of Harty to convert an ambitious shot from a tight angle before another Butler free and a cracker from Jerome Ryan left five in it with nine minutes to play (1-12 to 1-7).

Borrisokane rallied thanks to efforts from Seosamh Cleary and William Brookes (free), but Drom & Inch led by five, once more, facing into second half injury time thanks to two more Séamus Butler frees.

Unfortunately, this final ended on a disappointing note: following a late 21-yard free and a scramble in the Drom & Inch goalmouth Borrisokane’s William Brooks was sent off.

Ultimately Drom & Inch fired thirteen wides (Borrisokane: five) and dropped five shots short (Borrisokane: four) while the Mid men also edged the free count 14-13.

MATCH DETAILS

Drom & Inch: Brendan Larkin, Andy Mullen, Kevin Ahearn, Rory O’Dwyer, Cathal Ryan, Mathew Ryan, Aaron Ryan, Colm Kinane (0-2), Ciarán Ryan, John Kennedy, Séamus Butler (0-10, 0-8 frees), Michael Clohessy, Jamie Ryan, Liam Harty (1-1), Jerome Ryan (0-1). Subs: (57th) Liam Kennedy for Aaron Ryan, (58th) Thomas Ryan for John Kennedy.

Borrisokane: David Nevin, Jason Quigley (0-1), Kevin Gleeson, Michael Gavin, Robert Davis, Seosamh Cleary (0-2, 0-1 frees), Kevin Harding, Conor Gavin, Conor Forde (0-1), Brian Dooley (1-0), Séamus Moriarty, Conor Darcy, Ger Reddan, William Brooks (0-4, 0-3 frees), Pádraig Quinn. Subs: (36th) Liam Dooley (0-1) for Conor Darcy, (41st) Craig McGrath for Pádraig Quinn, (52nd) Tadhg Slevin for Jason Quigley.

Referee: John O’Grady.

