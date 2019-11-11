Tipperary’s Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee unveil plans for 2020

The memory of “Bloody Sunday” still lingers one hundred years on in our collective psyche as the people of Tipperary recall the name of Mick Hogan and an event which is synonymous with the GAA, Croke Park and football in the Premier County to this day.

2020 will mark a very special year for Tipperary football in that it is one hundred years on from Bloody Sunday when one of our own was shot, fell and died on the famous sod of Croke Park.

Mick Hogan, like the rest of the Tipperary panel and like those that wear the Tipperary jersey to this day, went out to represent his homeland and play alongside his teammates. His passing, and that of the others that lost their lives, had a profound effect on all those present and how the GAA developed subsequently.

As we approach 2020 most who read this will be filled with fond memories of Croke Park and of the fine performances of the Tipperary hurling and football teams there over the past decade. Oft some of us have sat in the Hogan Stand, called after the Grangemockler corner-back who was shot on Bloody Sunday, and we have tried to see in our mind’s eye what happened that day and the context of Ireland at that time and how it changed and turned into what we now know as home in the 21st century.

This forthcoming year the Bloody Sunday Football Commemorative Committee (a sub-committee of the Tipperary Football Committee) will host a series of events across the year to commemorate that era and event in our history.

On November 21 2020 a commemorative match will take place in Croke Park to honour the memory of those who were there on the fateful day while the committee will also host a series of events during the months leading up to the match.

Croke Park and Dublin GAA will also be organizing commemorations and the Tipperary committee is liaising closely with them in order to ensure an integrated programme of events.

The committee hopes that following the series of events members of the public will gain a deeper understanding of “Bloody Sunday” and its historical meaning.

In Tipperary sport runs deep and for many in our fine county this centenary will be a poignant and heart-felt one.

In November 1920 the Premier County’s senior footballers left Tipp and embarked on a journey to Dublin and with that the story of Tipperary football and indeed the GAA and society in general changed forever more.

PLANNED EVENTS

The Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee has a series of events planned for the coming year.

On March 2 at 7.30pm in Nenagh John Flannery will host a lecture relating to “Bloody Sunday” in association with the Ormond Historical Society.

On March 28 at 7.30pm at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel (in partnership with Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann) Tipperary GAA will host a cultural evening of music, song and dance entitled “An Dushlan” which will be directed by Ray Conway.

On April 28 at 7.30pm in The Source, Thurles author Paul Rouse (an Associate Professor in UCD who has written extensively on the history of Irish sport) will continue with our lecture series relating to “Bloody Sunday”.

From May to September 2020 a series of commemorations will take place at the gravesides of the panel of players who played a role in “Bloody Sunday”. More dates and details will be revealed closer to the time.

On October 21 at 7.30pm Michael Foley (author of “The Bloodied Field”) will host a lecture in Fethard.

On November 7 at 7.30pm a memorial mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles.

On November 21 a football game to commemorate the challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin one hundred years before will take place at Croke Park, Dublin.

On November 22 in Grangemockler “Bloody Sunday” will be remembered.