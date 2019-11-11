Draw Made: Tipperary learn their fate in up-coming Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup campaigns

The draw has been made by the Munster Council for the up-coming Munster Hurling League and the McGrath Cup competitions - the respective Tipperary senior hurling and football teams will compete in both provincial pre-season competitions.

Tipperary have been drawn alongside Clare and Limerick in group A of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League - the Premier County will initially host Clare while they will then travel to face Limerick.

The Tipperary senior hurlers will, of course, compete in the New York Hurling Classic on Saturday, November 16.

Meanwhile in the McGrath Cup the Premier County will face Kerry and Cork in group B - Tipperary will host Kerry and then make the trip to Cork to face the Rebels.

The fixture details for both competitions will be unveiled at a later date with both finals scheduled to take place on the week-ending January 11-12.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.