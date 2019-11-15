SOCCER - MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP 2019/2020
Munster Junior Cup takes centre stage for Tipperary soccer clubs this Sunday
Cashel Town v Cahir Park should be a cracker!
The Old Bridge side who defeated Glengoole United in the first round of the Munster Junior Cup. They will be hoping to win again this Sunday against local rivals Wilderness Rovers.
It’s another busy weekend ahead for the Tipperary Southern & District League with a full programme of games over the two days. There are six Youths League and Cup games down for Saturday, while on Sunday the Munster Junior Cup second round sees 10 TS&DL clubs competing hoping to progress further in the provinces’s blue riband competition.
Saturday, November 16
FAI U17 Cup
Shelbourne FC v Clonmel Town, (provisional)
Munster Youths Cup, 2nd Round
Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa, 2pm J Lyons
Ballymackey v Cullen Lattin, 2pm
TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup
Bansha Town v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Coady
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm P Ivors
TSDL Youths Division Two
Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm (provisional)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Munster Junior Cup, 2nd round
Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 11am J Lyons
Glengoole United v Clonmel Town, 2pm M Duffy
Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers, 11am P Keane
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Teehan
Two-Mile-Borris v Tipperary Town, 2pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 11am J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 11am G Ward
Slieveardagh United v Clonmel Town, 11am M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2:30pm T Keating
Cullen Lattin v Galbally United., 11am M Duffy
Donohill and District v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Jordan
Shield Division 3 Final
Danny O’Dwyer Park
St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm A Stafford, N Coughlan, B O’Donoghue
