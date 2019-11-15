Munster Junior Cup takes centre stage for Tipperary soccer clubs this Sunday

It’s another busy weekend ahead for the Tipperary Southern & District League with a full programme of games over the two days. There are six Youths League and Cup games down for Saturday, while on Sunday the Munster Junior Cup second round sees 10 TS&DL clubs competing hoping to progress further in the provinces’s blue riband competition.

Saturday, November 16

FAI U17 Cup

Shelbourne FC v Clonmel Town, (provisional)

Munster Youths Cup, 2nd Round

Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa, 2pm J Lyons

Ballymackey v Cullen Lattin, 2pm

TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup

Bansha Town v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Coady

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm P Ivors

TSDL Youths Division Two

Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm (provisional)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Munster Junior Cup, 2nd round

Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 11am J Lyons

Glengoole United v Clonmel Town, 2pm M Duffy

Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers, 11am P Keane

Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Teehan

Two-Mile-Borris v Tipperary Town, 2pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 11am J Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 11am G Ward

Slieveardagh United v Clonmel Town, 11am M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2:30pm T Keating

Cullen Lattin v Galbally United., 11am M Duffy

Donohill and District v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Jordan

Shield Division 3 Final

Danny O’Dwyer Park

St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm A Stafford, N Coughlan, B O’Donoghue