SOCCER - MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP 2019/2020

Munster Junior Cup takes centre stage for Tipperary soccer clubs this Sunday

Cashel Town v Cahir Park should be a cracker!

Old Bridge FC

The Old Bridge side who defeated Glengoole United in the first round of the Munster Junior Cup. They will be hoping to win again this Sunday against local rivals Wilderness Rovers.

It’s another busy weekend ahead for the Tipperary Southern & District League with a full programme of games over the two days. There are six Youths League and Cup games down for Saturday, while on Sunday the Munster Junior Cup second round sees 10 TS&DL clubs competing hoping to progress further in the provinces’s blue riband competition.

 

Saturday, November 16

FAI U17 Cup 

Shelbourne FC v Clonmel Town, (provisional)

 

Munster Youths Cup, 2nd Round 

Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa, 2pm J Lyons

Ballymackey v Cullen Lattin, 2pm  

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup

Bansha Town v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Coady 

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm P Ivors  

 

TSDL Youths Division Two 

Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm (provisional) 

 

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Munster Junior Cup, 2nd round 

Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 11am J Lyons 

Glengoole United v Clonmel Town, 2pm M Duffy  

Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers, 11am P Keane  

Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Teehan 

Two-Mile-Borris v Tipperary Town, 2pm J O’Dwyer 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 11am J Teehan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 11am G Ward 

Slieveardagh United v Clonmel Town, 11am M Coady  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2:30pm T Keating  

Cullen Lattin v Galbally United., 11am M Duffy 

Donohill and District v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Jordan  

 

Shield Division 3 Final 

Danny O’Dwyer Park

St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm A Stafford, N Coughlan, B O’Donoghue 