Co. Tipperary secondary school team wins Munster hurling title 

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The Comeragh College Secondary School team pictured after winning the Munster semi-final

 Comeragh College’s U-16.5 hurling team have been crowned Munster schools champions. 

The Carrick-on-Suir school team decisively defeated Cork side Carrigtwohill Community College yesterday (Thursday) to win the title. Final score was Comeragh was Comeragh College 5-9, Carrigtwohil Community College 1-2. 

Comeragh College principal Kevin Langton congratulated the team on their success and paid tribute to the team’s trainers DJ Foran and Billy O’Keeffe. 