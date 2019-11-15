Co. Tipperary secondary school team wins Munster hurling title
The Comeragh College Secondary School team pictured after winning the Munster semi-final
Comeragh College’s U-16.5 hurling team have been crowned Munster schools champions.
The Carrick-on-Suir school team decisively defeated Cork side Carrigtwohill Community College yesterday (Thursday) to win the title. Final score was Comeragh was Comeragh College 5-9, Carrigtwohil Community College 1-2.
Comeragh College principal Kevin Langton congratulated the team on their success and paid tribute to the team’s trainers DJ Foran and Billy O’Keeffe.
