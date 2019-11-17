JK Bracken’s bounce back with a comprehensive Mid Tipperary senior football semi-final win over Moyne-Templetuohy

JK Bracken’s bounced back from the heavy drubbing they suffered at the hands of Clonmel Commercials in the county senior football final to inflict an equally devastating defeat on neighbours Moyne-Templetuohy in the Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship semi-final at Templetuohy on Saturday night last.

Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary

Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

JK Bracken’s 5-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-6

The hosts did not deserve such a heavy defeat, but their lack of incisiveness near goal saw them squander opportunities which, if taken, could have made this a much tighter affair. The lack of competitive action in recent weeks did not help either and was in marked contrast to the Templemore lads who have had a busy schedule between hurling and football - so much so that they gambled on resting a number of their under-21 players.

On top of all that Moyne were a man short for most of the second half having team captain Thomas Hassett red-carded shortly after the resumption.

There is no question that JK Bracken’s were the superior side and played confidently all through to qualify for the decider against old rivals Loughmore-Castleiney.

Though Moyne had the opening two points from Tom Meade and Diarmuid Fogarty, once JK Bracken’s settled down to the task they were the masters with Dean McEnroe again their go-to man in a lively attack. He had two points and Adrian Bourke another before they bagged their first goal when Brendan Guider finished off an excellent move in the tenth minute.

McEnroe notched another four points (two from frees) before their second goal came courtesy of Jack Kennedy who finished a Cathal Scully pass to the net in the 24th minute for a 2-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Moyne were not that far behind their rivals in terms of possession, but they badly needed a goal to keep them in touch and were denied just before the break when Tom Meade’s blast was well-saved by Bracken’s custodian Niall Bourke.

By this stage JK Bracken’s place in the final was secure, barring a miracle and none was forthcoming.

Moyne’s cause was not helped when they lost Tom Hassett to a red card three minutes after resuming. In the 42nd minute Stevie Quinlan had Bracken’s third goal. Cathal Scully goaled in the 50th minute and Brian Roche hit number five before the finish.

This was a victory and performance that will have gone some way to restoring self-belief in the JK Bracken’s lads as they face holders Loughmore-Castleiney in the final. They won’t need telling that Loughmore will pose a much different challenge, but if Dean McEnroe, Lorcan Egan, Cathal Scully, Martin Delaney and Adrian Bourke maintain their current form, they will be a serious threat to the champions, particularly with Paddy Cadell, Éanna McBride, Lyndon Fairbrother and Andrew Ormonde to come into the picture.

It was a tough assignment for the Moyne-Templetuohy lads, but they gave it their best. Losing such a key player as Thomas Hassett at the start of the second half was a huge blow and really put paid to whatever slim chance they had at that time of getting back into the game. Full marks go to Tomás Hamill, Tom Meade, Diarmuid Fogarty, John Hassett, and Pearse Meade who did their utmost.

MATCH DETAILS

JK Bracken’s: Niall Bourke, Ciarán Byrne, Martin Delaney, Tommy Kennedy, James Bergin, Lorcan Egan (0-1), Brendan Guider (1-0), Cathal Scully (1-0), Adrian Bourke (0-1), Michael O’Meara, Dean McEnroe (0-7, 0-4 frees), Jack Kennedy (1-0), Paddy Delaney, Shane Scully, Stephen Quinlan (1-0). Subs used: Brian Roche (1-0), David Ryan.

Moyne-Templetuohy: Martin Kelly, Eoin Gorman, Pearse Meade, Chris Lawlor, David Lowe, Tomás Hamill, Louis Everard, Thomas Hassett (0-2, 0-1 frees), Mark Ryan, Tom Meade (0-1), Donnacha Dunne, Shane Lowe, Niall Russell, John Hassett (0-1), Diarmuid Fogarty (0-1). Subs used: Barry Ryan, Odhran Lloyd, Brian Kelly (0-1), Gearóid Leahy, Tom Moloney.

Referee: Tom Loughnane (Gortnahoe-Glengoole).