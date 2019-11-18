The Ragg will host the crucial Dr Harty Cup clash between Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS on Wednesday, November 20 (throw-in 1.30pm) while Our Lady's Templemore will also face St Francis College (Rochestown) in Bansha (1.30pm) with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

In group C of the Munster Under-19A Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship Our Lady’s Templemore got off to a great start when beating Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) 4-20 to 3-17, but in the second round Our Lady’s lost to Christian Brothers College (Cork) by nine points (0-11 to 2-14) meaning that the Templemore lads now require a substantial margin of victory over St Francis College in order to progress. Rochestown have already lost to Árdscoil Rís (0-9 to 0-25) and Christian Brothers College (1-13 to 3-17).

So, Christian Brothers College top group C on four points (+19), Our Lady’s are second on two (-3) and Árdscoil Rís are third on two (+10) while Rochestown are bottom on zero (-26) - if Árdscoil Rís beat Christian Brothers College in the last round of the group phase on Wednesday, November 20 and Templemore get the better of St Francis College it will all come down to scoring difference (three teams on four points with two to progress to the quarter-finals).

Meanwhile the clash between Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS in the third round of group A is sure to attract a bumper crowd.

Thurles CBS (+29) have set the pace in the group with wins over John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (2-28 to 0-13) and St Colman’s, Fermoy (1-24 to 2-13), but they will face their North Tipperary colleagues in a vital game on Wednesday, November 20 while St Colman’s (-3) take on Hospital.

Nenagh CBS (+10) lost to St Colman’s (2-8 to 0-19) in the second round, but thanks to a comprehensive opening day win over Hospital (3-16 to 0-10) Nenagh CBS are still in the mix - St Colman’s will be expected to beat Hospital well in the third round meaning that if Nenagh CBS get the better of Thurles CBS three sides will complete the group stage on four points and the top two will be determined by scoring difference.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.