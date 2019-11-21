Fixtures confirmed for Tipperary's up-coming Munster Senior Hurling League and McGrath Cup campaigns

Tipperary will launch their 2020 season on Sunday, December 15 in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League against Clare at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh (throw-in 2pm) and then face Limerick on Friday, December 20 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (throw-in 7.30pm). The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 12.

In the McGrath Cup the Tipperary footballers will launch their campaign on Thursday, January 2 at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork (7.30pm) when David Power's men take on the Rebels while on Sunday, January 5 the Premier County will face Kerry at Clonmel (2pm). The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 11.

