HURLING
WATCH: Relive Borris-Ileigh’s extraordinary Munster club hurling final win over Ballygunner in five videos
Joint-captains Seán McCormack and Conor Kenny pictured lifting the cup. Picture: Eamonn McGee
On Sunday at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork the Borris-Ileigh men conjured an extraordinary display of raw guts to beat hot favourites Ballygunner in the AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship final (1-12 to 1-11). Here are five videos from the provincial decider which present you with the chance to savour the drama all over again.
Jerry Kelly battles his way through to score the opening point of the game.
Tús iontach ó @BorrisGAA inniu le an chéad cúilín!!@MunsterGAA #GAABEO #THETOUGHEST pic.twitter.com/4J27uLElt4— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 24, 2019
Brendan Maher belts over a point which the people of Borris-Ileigh will be talking about for some time to come.
Brendan Maher with a superb touch and point for @Borris_GAA to put them ahead here! pic.twitter.com/zsJjATRLk5— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 24, 2019
Here is Kieran Maher's goal which set dragged Borris-Ileigh back into contention.
Kieran Maher leis an cúl— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 25, 2019
Ná caill GAA 2019 anocht ag 20:00 ar @TG4TV.@Borris_GAA @TipperaryGAA @MunsterGAA pic.twitter.com/bEDRjgbrFK
Party time: the Borris-Ileigh players greet referee Johnny Murphy's final whistle.
Sár-imirt ón bheirt fhoireann! Scór deirneach @ballygunnerHc 1-11 - 1-12 @BorrisGAA! Is ea Buiríos ó Luigheach na seaimpíní!! @TipperaryGAA @WaterfordGAA @MunsterGAA #THETOUGHEST #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/jt4xQ2Q9fw— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 24, 2019
Finally, here is Brendan Maher's post-match interview with TG4.
Comhghairdeas le Brendan Maher laoch na himeartha inniu! @BorrisGAA @TipperaryGAA @MunsterGAA #thetoughest #gaabeo pic.twitter.com/WQaaUKmDHD— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 24, 2019
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on