WATCH: Relive Borris-Ileigh’s extraordinary Munster club hurling final win over Ballygunner in five videos

On Sunday at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork the Borris-Ileigh men conjured an extraordinary display of raw guts to beat hot favourites Ballygunner in the AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship final (1-12 to 1-11). Here are five videos from the provincial decider which present you with the chance to savour the drama all over again.

Jerry Kelly battles his way through to score the opening point of the game.

Brendan Maher belts over a point which the people of Borris-Ileigh will be talking about for some time to come.

Brendan Maher with a superb touch and point for @Borris_GAA to put them ahead here! pic.twitter.com/zsJjATRLk5 — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 24, 2019

Here is Kieran Maher's goal which set dragged Borris-Ileigh back into contention.

Party time: the Borris-Ileigh players greet referee Johnny Murphy's final whistle.

Finally, here is Brendan Maher's post-match interview with TG4.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.