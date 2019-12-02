HURLING
Under-21A and B hurling final fixtures now confirmed in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisions
The under-21A and B hurling championships finals in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisions are fixed to take place next weekend - please note that the under-21A and B semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the South division this week while the draw for the county semi-finals reads as follows: the Mid champions v the West champions and the North champions v the South champions. The county semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, December 15.
Mid Tipperary
Sunday, December 8
Horse & Jockey Kia Under-21B Huling Championship Final
Drom & Inch v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Holycross @ 11.30am
Donal & Rose Younge Under-21A Hurling Championship Final
Holycross-Ballycahill v Thurles Sarsfields in Littleton @ 1.30pm
North Tipperary
Sunday, December 8
Under-21B Hurling Championship Final
Borrisokane v Lorrha Rovers in Puckane @ 12 noon
Under-21A Hurling Championship Final
Kiladangan v Toomevara in Templederry @ 2pm
West Tipperary
Friday, December 6
Ollie's Bar Under-21B Hurling Championship Final
Emly-Sean Treacy's v Golden-Kilfeacle
in Clonoulty @ 7pm
Please Note: Clonoulty-Rossmore were recently crowned West Tipperary under-21A hurling champions courtesy of their divisional final win over Cashel King Cormacs.
