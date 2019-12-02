Under-21A and B hurling final fixtures now confirmed in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisions

The under-21A and B hurling championships finals in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisions are fixed to take place next weekend - please note that the under-21A and B semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the South division this week while the draw for the county semi-finals reads as follows: the Mid champions v the West champions and the North champions v the South champions. The county semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, December 15.