Lorrha-Dorrha are poised to rename their club grounds in honour of Tipperary hurling legend Tony Reddin

Lorrha-Dorrha GAA Club will honour one of its most famous sons next Saturday night, December 7 when the club grounds are renamed in honour of Tipperary hurling legend Tony Reddin.

Uachtaran Cumann Luthchleas Gael John Horan will be present at the ceremony along with members of the Reddin family to officially rename the grounds at Moatfield from St Ruadhan's Park to Tony Reddin Park & Community Centre.

When the development of the sports hall and two new dressing rooms were officially opened in 2011 by Tony Reddin it was intended that the grounds would be renamed in his honour when he passed away as per GAA rule with club members confirming it at the 2018 annual general meeting.

The legendary Lorrha and Tipperary goalkeeper, who was named on the GAA's 'Hurling Team of the Millennium', passed away in March 2015 at the age of 95. Tony Reddin won three All-Ireland and Munster medals in 1949, 1950 and 1951 as well as six National Leagues with the Premier County.



On the club scene, he helped put the Lorrha club on the map following his arrival in the parish 1947 at the age of 28. He won two North senior titles with Lorrha in 1948 and 1956 and his surviving teammates from 1956 team will be present on the night where the club will make a special presentation.

Following his playing career, he was a hugely successful coach in his adopted Banagher, helping St Rynagh's to win ten Offaly senior hurling titles during a twelve-year span.



Also on the night, the Reddin family will formally present the Tony Reddin Perpetual Trophy to the Tipperary Supporters Club for the annual Tipperary senior hurler of the year award.

RTÉ's Damien O'Meara, whose parents both hail from the parish, will be the MC for the event which gets underway at 7.30pm and all are welcome to attend.