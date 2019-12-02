An All-Tipperary Affair: Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore drawn to face one another in Harty Cup quarter-finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup was made on Monday evening and pits Tipperary rivals Thurles CBS against Our Lady's Templemore.

The full quarter-final draw for the Munster Under-19A Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship reads as follows: Midleton CBS v De La Salle (Waterford), St Flannan's (Ennis) v St Joseph's (Tulla), Christian Brothers College (Cork) v St Colman's (Fermoy) and Thurles CBS v Our Lady's Templemore.

The quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 8.

Thurles CBS progressed to the quarter-finals as group winners following their 2-7 to 1-7 win over Nenagh CBS at The Ragg in round three - Thurles CBS set the pace in the group thanks to wins over John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (2-28 to 0-13) and St Colman’s, Fermoy (1-24 to 2-13).

Meanwhile at Bansha Our Lady’s Templemore booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-21 to 0-14 win over St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork). Our Lady’s Templemore got off to a great start when beating Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) 4-20 to 3-17 in the opening round of games, but then lost to Christian Brothers College (0-11 to 2-14).

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.