GAA task force recommendation could have a massive impact on the Tipperary club hurling championship

On Wednesday, December 4 the GAA’s Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force published a report featuring thirty-two recommendations. And, one such recommendation could have a significant impact on the club hurling scene in the Premier County: the task force has recommended that each of the respective county senior and intermediate club championships consist of a maximum of sixteen teams.

Right now there are thirty-two clubs preparing to compete in the 2020 Tipperary senior hurling championship (sixteen in Roinn I and sixteen in Roinn II) while the intermediate championship will also feature sixteen teams.

However, if the aforementioned recommendation is passed it would force the County Board to re-grade the clubs competing in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (sixteen teams) to intermediate since only sixteen clubs would be permitted to contest the senior championship (Dan Breen Cup). As a result the intermediate championship would then need to be also re-graded to junior A and so on.

This particular recommendation has received very little national publicity, but it could, obviously, have a massive impact on the Tipperary club hurling scene if passed. The report stipulates that if the recommendation is passed counties would be allowed a two-year lead-in period to adjust their respective competition structures to the new format.

The report will go before Central Council in January while the association then intends to host regional seminars around the country as part of the consultation process. It is understood that some of the recommendations will be voted upon at Congress in February 2020 while the GAA will also host a Special Congress in April/May 2020 to examine the remainder of the recommendations.

The Fixtures Calendar Review Taskforce report can be accessed by clicking here.

FURTHER READING

