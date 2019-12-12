Premier League sides cancel each other out at top of Tipperary soccer

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

PEAKE VILLA 2 CLONMEL TOWN 2

The happiest team at the outcome of this game on Sunday was probably St Michael’s who were in FAI Cup action, with both sides seeing the draw as points lost in their title challenge to keep in touch with the Tipperary town side at the top of the table. That said both sides did play out an excellent game before a vocal crowd at the Tower Ground on Sunday last.

The hosts started well and had three great chances in the first five minutes with Pippy Carroll, Johnny Coleman and Ronan McGuire coming close. It was all Villa in the first half but they were guilty of missing good chances, before the breakthrough finally came in the 41st minute when Ronan McGuire crossed a great ball to Keith Cahill who gave the Town keeper no chance between the posts.

The second half saw Villa go looking for an all-important second and they came close on numerous occasions before the game was turned on its head when Clonmel Town scored twice in two minutes with goals from Dylan Guiry and Jamie Aherne midway through the half.

It wasn’t long before Peake Villa were level again however when Coleman played in Pippy Carroll who scored from close in. For the last ten minutes the home side threw everything at their opponents, and they were denied by the post twice and the crossbar, while also having a goal disallowed for offside.

Both teams will be hoping now for other teams to slip up around them to keep them right in touch at the head of the Premier League.