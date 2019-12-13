Tipperary under 21 hurling championship provides an abundance of winter entertainment

The U-21 grade remains the GAA gift that simply continues to give. It’s by now a well-established winter phenomenon which defies the forces of nature to produce sparkling entertainment.

With Storm Atiyah heading our way on Sunday last the hurling braves of Holycross and Thurles Sarsfields went to battle at Littleton for divisional honours. The wind blew and the showers threatened but nothing could dampen the drama that unfolded.

For fluctuating fate alone this contest held us captivated. We saw Sarsfields in the first half, in a gallop, constructing a substantial lead. Holycross looked a beaten docket.

But hurling has a way of dramatically changing course and with people pondering an early departure there was suddenly a whiff of resistance from Holycross.

Slowly it built momentum until an injury-time goal ultimately sent the contest to extra-time and a dramatic win for Holycross, something that seemed so unlikely earlier.

From the throw-in Conor Stakelum lofted an instant point for Sarsfields and that set the first half trend. This was dazzling stuff from the Thurles lads. Their defence was coming to the ball powerfully, led by a dominant display from Michael Purcell at centre back.

Driving forward, they got on a roll, reeling off a succession of quality points. Eoin Purcell, Jack Lanigan, Harry Fitzgibbon, Paddy Creedon and Bill Darcy were all among the shooters, as Holycross looked dazzled by it all.

Ten-nil the electronic scoreboard read after fifteen minutes of a one-sided exhibition. Sarsfields’ movement, their inter-play, their touch was all on a different plane to Holycross, for whom Stephen Flanagan had an opening point after sixteen minutes.

The strong wind behind Sarsfields was part of the narrative but certainly not the full story. Holycross were struggling to get a foothold in any line of the pitch.

At this stage only corner back Jimmy Ryan (H) was offering resistance, a bit like the boy of Dutch legend with his finger holding the dam.

That dam would surely have burst entirely if Holycross goalie, Ewan Bourke, hadn’t stood firm to deny Conor Stakelum and Evan McCormack likely goals. Holycross did have a chance themselves of a major when Sars’ goalie, Matt O’Brien, deflected away a Stephen Quinlan shot but mostly the trend was one-way. Sarsfields led 0-14 to 0-3 at the interval and on the trend of play were value for it.

Nor was there any immediate turnaround in the third quarter. In fact midway through the second half the Sarsfields’ lead was still in double digits. So where did the revival come from? From small individual jabs rather than any big haymaker.

Bryan O’Mara had started at half back but was now midfield and becoming more of an influence on the game. Substitute, Eoin Morris, contributed majorly too.

Others started drawing inspiration from Jimmy Ryan’s relentless resistance at the back. Paddy McGrath and Gavin Dunne put their shoulders to the wheel also and Darragh Woods grew into the game.

Ultimately it was patience and persistence that lifted Holycross from the floor. Three points from sub Eoin Morris and others from Darragh Woods pared back the lead.

With each score you could sense the adrenaline rush coursing through the Holycross veins. The clock was now their enemy, and with the game deep into injury time Sarsfields were still holding a three-point edge.

Another attack brought a free for a foul on Eoin Morris just outside the twenty metre line. Darragh Woods drove low, the shot was blocked but in the follow-up Woods was credited with the strike that saw the sliotar find its way to the net.

Extra-time beckoned. By half- time Sarsfields held a one-point edge but in the final spell Holycross got home by the narrowest of margins, Bryan O’Mara the hero with the winning point from midfield.

It was riveting and dramatic to the end. Jimmy Ryan was the individual star but it took a massive collective effort to get home in this one.

There was a huge collective effort in Monroe on Saturday too in what was a repeat of last year’s U-21 South final. The pairing was a repeat but the result a reversal as Ballingarry gained sweet revenge on Killenaule.

On paper Killenaule seemed to have a slight edge, with a good spread of recognisable names but in reality it was Ballingarry who held the aces when it mattered most.

It was a lively contest, with two red cards flashed in the opening half. The Ballingarry number six, Jack Pollard, was the first to go after about ten minutes following an awkward challenge on Gus Browne. It didn’t immediately seem a sending-off offence to me but the referee was closer to the action and didn’t hesitate.

Ironically it probably cost Killenaule in the longer term because before the break they lost corner forward, Darragh Fitzgerald, after an off-the-ball incident with Patrick Ivors.

It seemed a minor enough item but the standard had been set from the earlier case. Fitzgerald was having a big influence on the game; his loss to Killenaule was major, especially in the second half when they struggled for scores.

Ballingarry redeployed Brian Norton to half back after the sending-off but their half-time position looked precarious, with just a two-point lead having played with a strong wind at their backs.

Their situation deteriorated sharply early in the second half when Eoin Shaw smacked home a fine goal for Killenaule to put them one-up. Surely with the wind at their backs now the holders were in pole position to push on and retain their crown.

That analysis, however, ignored the battling spirit of Ballingarry. In a tight second half the winners were the more together side, going to the play stronger, playing smarter in possession and being more economical with their chances. All the above was evident in their goal, which was a crucial score in turning this game their way.

The move was initiated by wing-back Richie Ivors, who drove out from defence before delivering a long diagonal clearance into Kieran Lyons whose shot was parried by goalie, Graham O’Connor, before an alert Patrick Byrnes followed up to push it home.

It was a match-swinger and then they had a match-winner in Dylan Walsh. The midfielder hit four points in that second half, three frees and a ‘65’. That might not seem exceptional, except that none of them was an easy take, all driven into the teeth of that wind for quality scores. At the other end Killenaule drove a succession of wides from frees and play. Therein lay the difference.

One stat was telling for Killenaule: with a gale behind them in the second half they managed (apart from the goal) just a single Paudie Feehan point from play.

It’s a win that will lift Ballingarry spirits. Dylan Walsh was central to the outcome but they had very notable contributions also from players like Richie Ivors, Brian Norton and team captain Conor Vaughan.

The county semi-final line-up was completed at the weekend when Kiladangan saw off thirteen-man Toomevara with some ease in the North final. The players weren’t on their second wind when the first red card saw a Toome’ defender ejected. Later they went down to thirteen and there was some so-called ‘afters’, I’m told, when the final whistle went. I thought those bad old days were over.

Anyway Kiladangan now face Ballingarry in one of the semi-finals at Templetuohy on Sunday. The North side will be fancied, which is a hint for the South champions to go and just give it a lash.

Conditions at this time of the year can be a great leveller so heart often trumps technical skill. Kiladangan won the title in 2018 and will see this as potential compensation for failures elsewhere this year.

The other semi brings neighbours Clonoulty and Holycross to Boherlahan at the same time. Why not stagger the times – even better play one on Saturday? Sounds too obvious maybe for some.

Clonoulty are the defending champions but will face a stiff examination from Holycross, who are surely in buoyant mood now after their Mid win on Sunday.

I asked a Clonoulty man on Sunday which of the Mid sides they’d prefer to meet in the semi-final. Without hesitation the reply was Sarsfields, whom they beat in last year’s decider. They’ll have to adjust focus now for the Holycross challenge.

Elsewhere there will be another clash on Sunday, with the Munster League starting and Tipperary hosting Clare at Nenagh. There’s been no announcement of an official Tipp panel as yet and I’ve no idea what line-up will be cobbled together for this fixture. In any case I see little merit in this competition and can only wonder why Tipperary bother partaking.

P.S. The team sheet at Littleton on Sunday last stated that there had to be a result on the day. Ten minutes a-side extra-time would be followed by penalties. It’s a crazy stipulation; you might as well toss a coin. Thankfully we got the extra-time and there was no need for the penalties on Sunday but the powers that-be must review this methodology. A penalty shoot-out has no place in hurling.