Fourteen-man Kiladangan survive a spirited county U21A hurling semi-final rally from Ballingarry

Fourteen-man Kiladangan surivived a spirited Ballingarry second half rally to claim their place in the decider following a pulsating FBD Insurance County Under-21A Hurling Championship semi-final at Templetuohy on Sunday last.

FBD Insurance County Under-21A

Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kiladangan 1-17 Ballingarry 2-10

A very fancied Kiladangan side, which included half a dozen of those who helped them to reach the county senior hurling final some weeks back, looked to be heading for a comfortable win as they amassed a 1-10 to 0-4 lead by the interval, but the South champions upped their game considerably in the second half to the extent that Kiladangan had their backs to the wall in the closing quarter as now a man short following the dismissal of full-back Ciaran Kelly they sought to contain the Ballingarry surge.

It was gripping stuff for the fine attendance and while one had to admire the courage of the Ballingarry lads the result was the right one as Kiladangan had a few goal chances which came to nothing due in large part to the excellence of David Walsh between the posts for Ballingarry.

On a bitterly cold day, with a sharpish breeze into the village end and a heavy sod was not conducive to quality hurling, but what this contest may lave lacked in finesse it more than compensated for in all-out, honest-to goodness endeavour. And, the Ballingarry recovery in the second half added immensely to the entertainment.

THE REAL DEAL

In the first half Kiladangan looked the real deal as they swept through their struggling opponents. With Bryan McLoughney very accurate off frees they were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when Tom O'Meara got their first goal in the 14th minute after Ballingarry goalie David Walsh had saved well the first attempt. Earlier Kiladangan also saw a Dan O'Meara effort taken off the line and in the 23rd minute O'Meara was again denied by the excellent Walsh. However, at the break Kiladangan were 1-10 to 0-4 ahead and looking comfortable. Ballingarry had failed to score from play during the period and this lack of first half scores was to prove their downfall at the finish.

Dan O'Meara and Billy Seymour had the opening scores of the second half to extend the Kiladangan advantage, but then the South champions got the boost they needed as team captain Conor Vaughan blasted home a goal following a ruck in the Kiladangan goal area. In the 40th minute Kieran Lyons batted home Balliugarry's second goal to cut the deficit to four points. Then Kiladangan’s Ciaran Kelly was red-carded following an incident in the Kiladangan goalmouth to add further to the mounting pressure on the North champions.

Now we had a real contest. Dan O'Meara, who was Kiladangan’s top performer, eased the pressure on them with a point and Sean Hayes was denied a goal by Ballingarry’s David Walsh, but Ballingarry kept coming forward and as injury time loomed they had the gap down to three points.

Billy Seymour gave Kiladangan the insurance they needed with a point in the 63rd minute and they saw out the remainder in relative comfort.

MAGNIFICENT ACHIEVEMENT

This win puts Kiladangan into their third county final of the year (minor A, under-21A and senior) which is a magnificent achievement for the club and they will be hoping to at last get their hands on a county pennant when they meet Holycross in the final. They looked most impressive in the opening half, but under pressure in the second they looked vulnerable though they did have the resolve to come out at the right end of a searching test.

Dan O'Meara was their top performer and always led by example. Darragh Butler, Decky McGrath, Billy Seymour and Bryan McLoughney also had big games while county goalie Barry Hogan’s long puck-outs put huge pressure on the Ballingarry backs in the first half.

Ballingarry won many admirers for their gritty performance with goalie David Walsh a real hero. Richard Ivors, Aidan Ryan and Mickey McGrath worked hard in defence. Conor Vaughan led by example all through while Dylan Walsh’s free-taking was their main source of scores.

MATCH DETAILS

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan, Darragh Molloy, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Culhane, Darragh Butler, Darragh Flannery, Declan McGrath, Conor Byrne, Mathew Cleary, Bryan McLoughney (0-7, 0-6 frees), Tom O'Meara (1-1), Eoghan Sharkey, Sean Hayes (0-1), Dan O'Meara (0-4), Billy Seymour (0-3). Subs: Darren Ryan (0-1) for T O'Meara (49th), John O'Meara for Culhane (53rd), Ronan Duce for Cleary (64th).

Ballingarry: David Walsh, Richard Ivors, John Walsh, Patrick Ivors (0-1), Aidan Ryan, Brian Norton, Mickey McGrath, Conor Vaughan (1-0), Dylan Walsh (0-9, 0-8 frees), Eoin Pollard, Patrick Walton, Paudi Maher, Kieran Lyons (1-0), Patrick Byrnes, Declan Hayes.

Referee: Seamus Delaney (JK Bracken's).