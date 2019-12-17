Tipperary County Board record a deficit of €371,596 as inter-county team expenses jump by €623,693

In a disappointing departure the Tipperary County Board has recorded a deficit of €371,596. The annual accounts were unveiled at the convention hosted at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) on Monday night, December 16. A significant contributing factor to the deficit is the fact that in 2019 the expenses associated with the administration of the inter-county teams jumped by €623,693 from €1,153,282 in 2018 to €1,776,975 in 2019.

Treasurer Michael Power (Newcastle) carefully outlined every facet of the accounts which have been audited by Ronan Spain (Spain, Fewer Quinlan & Company). With specific reference to the €1,776,975 associated with the preparation of the respective inter-county teams Mr Power described the figure as “the big one that has led to our deficit”. The Newcastle man also indicated that the breakdown of the expenses was “self-explanatory” before adding: “that’s what it costs to get a team to do what they did do”.

“We, as officers (of the County Board), in the coming weeks, not months, will have no choice, but to address the overall costs of preparing the inter-county teams,” Michael Power said.

Responding to Mr Power’s report the County Board chairman John Devane said that the accounts did not “make for pretty reading”.

“I can guarantee you here and now that won’t be the figure at the end of 2020,” the Boherlahan-Dualla said before revealing that the officers of the County Board were “already looked at measures” to address the situation. Indeed, Mr Devane indicated that the County Board had already identified areas where “savings” could be made.

Not one club delegate asked a question related specifically to the €371,596 deficit incurred.

In the previous six years (2013-2018) the County Board recorded a surplus.

In 2012 the County Board declared a deficit of €246,939 having also shipped similar deficits in 2011 (€219,000) and 2010 (€126,267). Indeed, during the four years preceding 2013 Tipperary recorded losses which exceeded an aggregate total of €650,000.

In 2013, however, the County Board declared a first surplus in five years (€52,699) before reporting an excellent 2014 surplus of €319,613. The surplus dropped to €129,521 in 2015 and €85,957 in 2016, but the surplus jumped to €160,322 in 2017 before falling to €28,916 in 2018.

In 2019 the County Board’s income amounted to €5,350,944 while expenditure came in at €5,722,540 (a loss of €371,596). In 2018 income amounted to €3,734,301 while the expenditure was €3,705,385 (2018 surplus: €28,916). The 2017 income amounted to €4,022,133 (expenditure €3,861,811) while the County Board’s income jumped from €4,083,485 in 2015 to €4,587,245 in 2016 while the expenditure amounted to €4,501,288 in 2016 (€3,953,963 in 2015).

INTER-COUNTY TEAM EXPENSES

In 2019 the expenses associated with the administration of the Tipperary inter-county teams jumped by a whopping €623,693 (from €1,153,282 in 2018 to €1,776,975 in 2019).

The breakdown of the inter-county team administration was as follows: players’ travel expenses €410,221 (2018: €364,353), team administration €119,648 (2018: €87,748), team transport and accommodation €78,569 (2018: €49,751), team catering €281,532 (2018: €186,284), team medical expenses €212,293 (2018: €114,811), sports gear €232,181 (2018: €170,256), team support expenses €354,281 (2018: €179,878) and the contribution to the team holiday fund was €88,250 (2018: €0).

In the current financial context it is interesting to note that at the 1988 County Board convention then treasurer Michael Nolan (Kiladangan) informed delegates that during the previous twelve months the training expenses incurred by the inter-county hurling team had amounted to £30,000.

In 2008 the Tipperary County Board spent €1,106,630 preparing its inter-county teams for battle; that figure represented a staggering 46% increase on 2007 (€748,332). By 2010 that figure had jumped to €1,233,392 and in 2011 €1,171,876 was spent. In 2014 €866,405 was spent on our inter-county teams, €1,045,916 in 2015, €1,099,503 in 2016, €1,070,353 in 2017, €1,153,282 in 2018 and €1,776,975 in 2019.

In a practical sense (based on the 2019 figure of €1,776,975) the County Board has to locate €34,172 on average every week to finance the operations of the Tipperary inter-county teams before it can even think about the administration of the club game in this county.

GATE RECEIPTS

In 2019 the gate receipts dropped from €527,895 in 2018 to €464,128 while the 2017 figure amounted to €474,321. In 2016 the gate receipts amounted to €391,922 while in 2015 the figure came in at €432,056.

ELECTED OFFICERS

The following officers were elected at the 2019 Tipperary County Convention on Monday night, December 16 -

President: Matt Hassett (Toomevara)

Vice-President: John Costigan (JK Bracken's)

Chairperson: John Devane (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Vice-Chairperson: Joe Kennedy (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Treasurer: Michael Power (Newcastle)

Assistant Treasurer: Liz Flanagan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

Development Officer: Mark McLoughlin (Roscrea)

Coaching Officer: Tom Dawson (Éire Óg Annacarty)

Officer for Irish Language & Culture: Mark Dunne (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Children's Officer: Nicholas Moroney (St Patrick's)

Public Relations Officer: Joe Bracken (Moycarkey-Borris)

Central Council Representative: Michael Bourke (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Munster Council Representatives: John Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill) & Seán Nugent (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.