'A Momentous Year': Here is chairman John Devane's speech to the Tipperary County Convention on Monday night

On Monday night, December 16 during the annual convention hosted at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) County Board chairman John Devane addressed the delegates and during his speech the Boherlahan-Dualla man described 2019 as “a momentous year” which “lifted the spirits of Tipperary people everywhere”. Please read on for the full transcript of John Devane's speech to convention.

“A cháirde,

2019 has been a momentous year for Tipperary GAA. Bringing back the Liam MacCarthy cup and retaining the James Nowlan cup, this time as an under-20 competition, has lifted the spirits of Tipperary people everywhere.

“Who will ever forget the magnificent roar that greeted every score in that thrilling last twenty minutes of the All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford or the crowds that attended training the following Wednesday evening when players and management signed jersies, hurleys and anything else to hand or the homecomings in the stadium after the senior success and Cloughjordan on the night of the under-20 victory.

“These days, and many others, showed what the GAA means in this county. The cup visits to schools, nursing homes and many other different functions, being joined in these by the successful ladies football intermediate (All-Ireland) winners, the joy on the faces of the many participants at our popular Cùl camps and then Borris-Ileigh's Munster club success, not to forget the many stand-out victories at county and divisional level, like Sean Treacy's, Carrick Davins, JK Bracken's, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler and Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

“The low points would have to start with our senior footballers' relegation from division two and subsequent loss in the Munster championship to Limerick. Both minor teams, hurling and football, had disappointing years, but we hope both, with young squads, can be more competitive during the coming year.



“There is no doubt the return of Liam Sheedy had raised expectations in the county, but whilst some had doubts during an indifferent league campaign culminating in defeat to Dublin in the quarter-final, Liam was always focussed on the 12th May against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. And, what a performance as we ran out comfortable winners.

“When we followed up with resounding victories over Waterford and Clare and defeated Limerick, we had gone from being outsiders to championship favourites. A chastening defeat to Limerick in the Munster final and All-Ireland quarter-final win over a resurgent Laois certainly dampened expectations and probably showed, more than anything, the fickleness of sport, and the fine margins involved.

“The semi-final against Wexford, as I have mentioned, will live long in the memory. We overcame many setbacks on the day to set up a final against our greatest rivals, Kilkenny. After a slow start, we finally got to grips with the game before the sending off became the major talking point. Whilst it had an affect on the game, I believe we had taken control in any event and would have gone on to win. But again these are the fine margins involved. We won because we were the better team on the day.

“Great credit is due to Liam and his selectors, Darragh (Egan) and Tommy (Dunne), coach Eamonn (O'Shea) and all the back room. But credit in particular to the players. Captain Seamie (Callanan), crowned a magnificent year with a long overdue hurler of the year award, Paudie (Maher), Brendan (Maher), Noel (McGrath) and Bonner (Patrick Maher) have given great service to Tipperary and deserve to be included in any list of the greatest-ever Tipperary players.

“Brendan (Maher) followed up with county and Munster success with his club. Surely his display against Ballygunner (in the Munster club hurling final) epitomised Tipperary hurling at its best.

“Paudie (Maher) has been a rock at the heart of our defence, Noel (McGrath) has overcome illness to be in the running for player of the year and was man of the match in the All-Ireland final. Bonner (Patrick Maher) is currently getting back to fitness after his injury during the year and his resilience will see him back in the spring.

“There are many more who can achieve that status. I'm a great believer in playing what's in front of you. It is always what you do next that is the most important thing. Looking back and admiring what we've done is of no benefit to anyone. There is already talk about two in-a-row and back-to-back (All-Irelands). It's all nonsense. 2019 was glorious, but we all start at the same stage for 2020. I have no doubt Liam and the players will be fully focussed on the task ahead.

“Our under-20 success was a just reward for a very focussed group under the management of Liam Cahill. Liam and his management of Mikey (Bevans), Sean and TJ and John Sheedy, have done a magnificent job in developing so many players over the last number of years.

“Many of these young players have won three All-Irelands, but knowing them, I believe they will go on to greater things. Liam has departed with our gratitude and best wishes . . . up to a point! But at some time in the future, it will not be a surprise to see him wear the Tipperary colours again.



“Our senior footballers, whilst competitive and playing with a depleted squad, suffered relegation to division three. After being so close to promotion to division one the previous year, this was a major disappointment. And, the subsequent introduction of a tier two at All-Ireland level, makes it even tougher to take.

“Tipperary's amendment at special congress, at least gives the team the chance to play at the top level. The defeat to Limerick in Thurles in the Munster championship was one of our poorest performances at that stage in a long time. Defeat to Down in Newry brought an end to Liam Kearns' time as manager.

“During his four years, he worked very hard, achieved a lot and I want to personally thank him for his courtesy and time. David Power steps up and needs no introduction as he has been involved at both club and county level and knows the scene. We wish him and his back room and his players every success during 2020.

“We wish Tom McGlinchey and Johnny Nevin well at under-20 and minor football level also and likewise my namesake, John Devane, who steps into Liam Cahill's shoes at under-20 hurling and Paul Collins who continues at minor level. I also wish to thank Matty Doherty for his work at minor level over a number of years.

“The success of the Tipperary ladies football team also deserves a mention and I'm sure that now they are back up to senior level, they will go on to greater things.

“All (of) this inter-county activity, never mind all the other different parts that make up our organisation in the county, comes at a cost. We are very aware and conscious of our responsibilities as regards the governance of all this expense.

“There is great focus on how money is raised and spent and, to be quite honest, it is no easy task. We appreciate all who contribute in any way to our finances, whether it is paying at the gate, joining the County Board Draw, or anyone from our main sponsor, Teneo, to all who support the fundraisers or golf classics or purchase packages. The Tipperary Supporters club, Friends of Tipperary Football and the new commercial board have all helped and a sincere thanks to all.

“As you have seen from the accounts, our costs have risen and cannot be sustained at that level.

“Measures have already been put in place to address this and will continue throughout the year. As I enter my final year as chairman I intend to leave Tipperary in a healthy place, both on a playing and financial front. I believe this can be done without affecting the performances of our teams on the field.

“Plans for the development of Dr Morris Park are advanced and when completed will make this an excellent centre. The LIT project on developing an all-weather pitch is still awaiting funding and, hopefully, will see further progress this coming year. The planned Semple Stadium development is more long-term, but costs have been included for planning for this which is an investment for the future.

“2020 will be a historic year for Tipperary with the commemoration of events of 100 years ago. Bloody Sunday 1920 is etched in the minds of Tipperary people everywhere when British troops opened fire on the Tipperary v Dublin game on November 21st of that year, killing among others, Michael Hogan. There are many events planned for this year, with a committee under the able stewardship of Seamus McCarthy, working meticulously at it. We urge all Tipperary supporters to get behind the various events, and what better way to honour this occasion than for our present footballers to commemorate the heroes of the past by achieving victory on the fields.

“On the club front, there are many different views and opinions and no one right answer. The secretary, in his fine report, suggests a more even spread of games throughout the year which is also suggested as one of the options in the recent fixtures task force review.

“There is no doubt, many clubs bemoan the lack of championship games throughout the prime summer months. But anyone who reads the CCC review in our convention booklet will see the huge number of games played throughout the year and many during the summer months. There were more than 550 games organised by the county CCC this year, never mind what divisions organised. That is a huge amount. Anyone who gets to read Ger McKeogh's excellent analysis of the games played per club throughout the county this year will see how much activity went on during the year.

“Sometimes people hark back to the good old days when we played during the summer. Anyone who cares to check any county, divisional or club history will see that many clubs played earlier alright, but were also finished much earlier, in many years by end of June.

“Sometimes (you need to) be careful what you wish for. We have good leagues in place, please allow them develop and grow. I have no doubt the clubs that took them seriously got good value out of them. On a sidenote to that, I do firmly believe that any players not on a championship twenty-six should be available to play with their clubs on a weekend of a championship game.

“Our Dan Breen cup top sixteen competition has grown and developed as we expected. It has generated some excellent competitive games and 2019 showed what the future holds. There are any number of teams who now have a great chance of ultimate success. The four county semi-finalists were the four teams that topped their groups earlier. The fact that all four were from North Tipperary was irrelevant. They were there on merit, surely the only relevant yardstick.

“The Séamus Ó Riain Cup and intermediate competitions were also excellently contested and with both having sixteen teams in the coming years these will only become more competitive. My wish is we would finally complete the restructuring and rename the Séamus Ó Riain Cup as 'Premier Intermediate' with progress to Munster level.

“May I commend both North and West divisions for their minor hurling leagues and maybe this model could be taken on board throughout the county. There was a minor football league not so long ago and perhaps some form could be revived and developed.

“Coiste na nÓg continues to provide an excellent introduction to competition for our young players and a sincere thanks to Martin, John and all involved for all the work done. Likewise the coaching and games development committee, games manager Dinny and our GDAs. The huge range of work they organise is amazing and may I pay a special thanks to them for organising the cup visits to the schools. It was much appreciated but an onerous task.

“All those games that have to be played need venues, referees and officials. Thanks to the many clubs who have developed their facilities. To the referees and officials, we cannot play games without you. And I'll once again call for support for our referees, not abuse as is too often the case. Early in the new year, there will be a meeting about recruiting new referees. This is vital. We cannot continue as we are. We need far more than we have.

“Scór continues with a few dedicated people working tirelessly to promote it. All-Ireland success for Newport and Newcastle are a just reward for two clubs who have long been associated with Scór. I wish to thank Seosamhìn Ní Chathail for her contribution over the years as she steps down as oifigeach cultúir today.

“The development committee have put in huge work in recent years in helping with club plans and developments as well as officer training. Out-going officers PJ Maher and Denis Floyd have led this committee and deserve great thanks.

“Jimmy Minogue steps down from Munster Council and from county management committee after seventeen years of service to the County Board. I wish to thank him also for his work and dedication.

“To all the officers and members who serve on various committees a sincere thank you. The GAA has many different aspects, sometimes its impossible to include everything, but we try and appoint people with the relevant skills to fulfil these roles. Also the staff of Làr na bPáirce, you are always available to help. A big thank you to our friends in the media. You keep everyone in touch, record what happened and even occasionally criticise us when necessary.

“To secretary Tim, vice-chairman Joe, treasurer Michael, PRO Joe, CCC secretary, amongst other roles, Tom a big thank you. All work hard and have the best interests of Tipperary at heart.

“2019 has now come to a close. We have two major trophies in our possession, there is work to be done in retaining those and winning others, and we will make the necessary changes and improvements.

“Ar aghaidh leis an obair.

“Tiobraid Àrann abú.”