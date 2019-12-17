John Devane and the Tipperary County Board have a plan in place to deal with €371,596 deficit

Chairman John Devane has insisted that the County Board has a plan in place to address the €371,596 deficit revealed at the annual convention hosted at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) on Monday night, December 16.

A significant contributing factor to the deficit is the fact that in 2019 the expenses associated with the administration of the respective inter-county teams jumped by €623,693 from €1,153,282 in 2018 to €1,776,975 in 2019.

You can read a full transcript of John Devane's speech to convention by clicking here while you can read a breakdown of the annual accounts by clicking here.

Treasurer Michael Power (Newcastle) carefully outlined every facet of the accounts during Monday night's convention. And, in response to Mr Power’s report the County Board chairman John Devane said that although the accounts did not “make for pretty reading” he was determined to address the issue.

“I can guarantee you here and now that won’t be the figure at the end of 2020,” the Boherlahan-Dualla said before revealing that the officers of the County Board had “already looked at measures” to address the situation. Indeed, Mr Devane indicated that the County Board had identified areas where “savings” could be made.

In his speech to convention Mr Devane described the 2019 season as “a momentous year” which “lifted the spirits of Tipperary people everywhere”.

John Devane celebrated the many successes enjoyed by Tipperary inter-county and club teams during 2019 while he made specific reference to the achievements of the outfits led by Liam Sheedy and Liam Cahill who won the All-Ireland senior and under-20 hurling titles respectively.

“These days, and many others, showed what the GAA means in this county,” the Boherlahan-Dualla man said.

During his address Mr Devane revealed his intention to leave Tipperary GAA on a solid financial footing when his term as chairman comes to an end in 2020.

“All (of) this inter-county activity, never mind all the other different parts that make up our organisation in the county, comes at a cost. We are very aware and conscious of our responsibilities as regards the governance of all this expense,” Mr Devane said.

“There is great focus on how money is raised and spent and, to be quite honest, it is no easy task. We appreciate all who contribute in any way to our finances, whether it is paying at the gate, joining the County Board Draw or anyone from our main sponsor, Teneo, to all who support the fundraisers or golf classics or purchase packages. The Tipperary Supporters club, Friends of Tipperary Football and the new commercial board have all helped and a sincere thanks to all.

“As you have seen from the accounts, our costs have risen and cannot be sustained at that level.

“Measures have already been put in place to address this and will continue throughout the year. As I enter my final year as chairman I intend to leave Tipperary in a healthy place, both on a playing and financial front. I believe this can be done without affecting the performances of our teams on the field,” John Devane said before he encouraged the people of Tipperary to support a series of events which will be hosted in 2020 to mark the 100-year anniversary of Blood Sunday.

“2020 will be a historic year for Tipperary with the commemoration of events of one hundred years ago. Bloody Sunday 1920 is etched in the minds of Tipperary people everywhere. There are many events planned for this year, with a committee under the able stewardship of Seamus McCarthy working meticulously at it. We urge all Tipperary supporters to get behind the various events,” the County Board chairman added.

