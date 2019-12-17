No Change: Ballina age-grade motion is defeated 45-110 at Tipperary's annual county convention

Only one motion went to a vote at the annual convention of the Tipperary County Board hosted at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) on Monday night, December 16. The motion was proposed by the Ballina club, concerned an age-grade change and was defeated 45-110 following a delegate vote.

Ballina delegate Ger McKeogh spoke on behalf of the motion which sought to introduce under-17 and under-20 hurling and football championships in Tipperary for the 2021 season (and thereby replace the current minor and under-21 championships).

“It will come in eventually, but this motion gives clubs a year to ease it in and not to have it foisted upon us,” Ballina delegate Ger McKeogh said.

Notably, County Board coaching officer Tom Dawson (Éire Óg Annacarty), County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy (Moyne-Templetuohy) and County Board chairman John Devane (Boherlahan-Dualla) spoke in favour of the motion with Mr Dawson indicating that it made “absolute sense for this motion to be considered and passed at this meeting tonight”.

Boherlahan-Dualla club delegate Johnny Ryan, amongst others, spoke out against the motion while County Bord na nÓg chairman Martin Bourke revealed that delegates at the recent County Bord na nÓg convention were “one hundred per cent unanimous to stay with the status quo at underage”.

“We are not doing anything wrong here,” Mr Bourke said in specific reference to the prospect of Tipperary, potentially, being forced to alter the Premier County's underage structures from minor (under-18), under-16, under-14 and under-12 to under-17, under-15 and under-13.

Although County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy pointed out that the motion in question did not relate specifically to the underage grades delegates still voted overwhelmingly against the motion (110-45).

PASSED

The convention passed an Upperchurch-Drombane motion which will now be forwarded to congress - delegate Dónal Hayes introduced the motion to the floor which seeks to extend the eligibility of players qualified to compete at under-21 level to a five-year time span as opposed to the current four-year time span which negatively effects many rural clubs' ability to field teams at the grade.

A Holycross-Ballycahill motion was also passed and will now go forward for consideration at national congress. The motion proposes to amend the rules governing the maximum term of office for the position of assistant treasurer from five to seven years.

A Ballylooby-Castlegrace motion will also go forward to congress which proposes that no bands be allowed on hurleys up to under-12 level in order to protect young hurlers from potential injury.

BURGESS

Two Burgess motions were also passed.

A Burgess motion proposing that the County Board should host a workshop prior to the annual convention in order to help clubs to properly formulate motions to convention was passed while another was warmly welcome by County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy.

The second successful Burgess motion concerned competition tie-breakers and will now go forward for consideration at national congress since it is related to a rule change.

The motion was introduced to the floor by Burgess club delegate Fergal McDonnell and read as follows: “That tie-breakers in league formats be determined by head-to-head involving the deadlocked teams only (example: if three teams are tied on equal points, positioning is determined based on how each team performed against each other and using the score difference between those teams if necessary). Overall score difference should only come into place if teams are still tied after that”.

Responding to the proposed motion County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy said that the motion had “great merit” and that “every CCC around the country would be absolutely delighted to see this motion passed”.

“I can’t see a problem with it,” Joe Kennedy (Moyne-Templetuohy) said.

All applications for transfers within the county shall commence from January 1 each year after the county bye laws were amended at the county convention while a new bye law has also been added which empowers the officials of a sub-committee to deal with all routine matters requiring attention between ordinary meetings of their respective committees.

