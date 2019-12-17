Tipperary club delegate Seán Nugent argues that the “April window for clubs is a disaster”

Kilsheelan-Kilcash's Seán Nugent has argued that clubs featuring members of inter-county panels are at a disadvantage when competing against rivals while the former Central Council representative also insisted at the annual convention of the Tipperary County Board that the “April window for clubs is a disaster”.

Mr Nugent spoke out passionately at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) on Monday night, December 16 when the report of County Board secretary Tim Floyd (Newport) was introduced to the floor.

In his report Mr Floyd revealed that the structure of the inter-county season was designed to cater for the playing needs of just 2% of the adult players registered in the Premier County - in his report Tim Floyd outlined how there were 4,000 adult players registered in Tipperary, but that the vast majority of those players were left idle during the summer months in order to allow 70-80 inter-county players to complete their respective campaigns.

Tim Floyd suggested in his report that the introduction of “club-only weekends” during the summer months might help to alleviate the issue.

“We must find a way to incorporate club-only weekends during the summer months as our club players are becoming very frustrated with the long gap between April and July/August,” Mr Floyd out-lined in his report.

In response Seán Nugent, while complimenting Tim Floyd on his “excellent analysis”, argued that the “April window for clubs is a disaster - it is just not working”.

Mr Nugent explained that eight players from his club, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, featured on inter-county panels in 2019. Seán Nugent revealed that he was “immensely proud” to see eight Kilsheelan-Kilcash players on inter-county panels, but Mr Nugent also said that there was a “down side too”.

“We don’t see those players from November until April. When you take the very best eight players out of your panel it doesn’t matter if you are a big club or a small club it makes it very difficult and it effects morale,” Seán Nugent said.

“Clubs without county players have an edge on you,” Seán Nugent said before adding: “it is not a level playing field”.

Mr Nugent defended the divisional championships since “your chances of winning anything other than a divisional title are fairly slim”, but Seán Nugent also argued that “something has to go” and complained about the structure of the current inter-county championship.

County Board chairman John Devane reminded Seán Nugent that he personally sat on the GAA's Central Council as a Tipperary representative when it was decided to introduce the current structure of the inter-county senior hurling championship.

