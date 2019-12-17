Heart-warming reception greets Borris-Ileigh secretary Gerry Treacy as Tipperary clubs collect €292,002 in Munster Council grants

The Munster Council, in conjunction with the GAA's Central Council, this week announced details of the 2019 'Development Grant Scheme' which has provided €1,321,934 in funding for club and school capital development projects across the province - under the scheme Tipperary has received €292,002 in total following sixty-three applications for funding. The recipients were presented with their cheques by Munster Council vice-chairman Ger Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) during the county convention on Monday, December 16.

The allocated funds are as follows: Aherlow (€1,631), Arravale Rovers (€5,650), Boherlahan-Dualla (€9,737), Borris-Ileigh (€5,539), Borrisokane (€2,605), Borrisokane Community College (€5,000), Cahir (€22,619), Carrick Swans (€21,379), Clonakenny (€9,526), Clonoulty-Rossmore (€2,927), Drom & Inch (€6,097), Fr Sheedy's (€2,763), Galtee Rovers (€5,306), Gortnahoe-Glengoole (€10,612), Holycross-Ballycahill (€26,554), Kiladangan (€31,164), Kilruane MacDonagh's (€7,959), Moycarkey-Borris (€25,947), Nenagh Community College (€5,000), Nenagh Éire Óg (€30,000), Newport National School (€5,000), Portroe (€2,133), Roscrea (€1,961), Sean Treacy's (€10,605), St Joseph's National School, Templemore (€2,427), St Mary's Clonmel (€4,260), St Patrick's (€2,034), Thurles Gaels (€4,472) and Thurles Sarsfields (€7,646).

The respective sanding grants read as follows: Boherlahan-Dualla (€1,875), Clonmel Óg (€2,000), Clonoulty-Rossmore (€2,000) and Moycarkey-Borris (€2,000).

Meanwhile the legal grants read as follows: Clonakenny (€662), Cappawhite (€700), Carrick Swans (€700), Gortnahoe-Glengoole (€700), Moycarkey-Borris (€700), Moyne-Templetuohy (€700), Newport (€700) and Portroe (€700).

BORRIS-ILEIGH RECEPTION

In his report to convention County Board secretary Tim Floyd highlighted the exploits of the county and provincial senior hurling champions when he described Borris-Ileigh as “the people's champions”.

“Borris-Ileigh rose from the ashes in 2019 with a wave of support and good will from all over the county,” reported Tim Floyd.

“Borris-Ileigh have ticked all the right boxes in recent years and current officers - led by chairman Mark Stapleton, secretary Gerry Treacy and treasurer Henry Groome - can take a bow as they sit on the throne as the kings of Tipperary hurling for 2019,” Tim Floyd reported.

Mr Floyd obviously has his finger on the pulse of the GAA in Tipperary as an especially enthusiastic and heart-warming round of applause broke out when when Borris-Ileigh GAA club secretary Gerry Treacy was invited to accept a set of medals in recogition of Borris-Ileigh's county final win over Kiladangan during the county convention on Monday night.

