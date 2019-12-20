Two enticing county under-21 hurling finals are scheduled to take place in Tipperary on Sunday, December 22

Fans of Gaelic games have something enticing to look forward to this weekend as both the county under-21A and county under-21B hurling final will take place on Sunday, December 22.

Templederry (1pm) will host the FBD Insurance County Under-21A Hurling Championship decider between Holycross-Ballycahill and Kiladangan while at the same time in Templetuohy Borrisokane will take on Gortnahoe-Glengoole in the final of the FBD Insurance County Under-21B Hurling Championship.

In the under-21A semi-finals Kiladangan beat Ballingarry (1-17 to 2-10) and Holycross-Ballycahill got the better of Clonoulty-Rossmore (0-18 to 1-10).

Meanwhile in the under-21B semi-finals Gortnahoe-Glengoole were too good for Emly-Sean Treacy's (0-18 to 1-12) while Borrisokane beat Grangemockler-Ballyneale (1-15 to 1-10).

