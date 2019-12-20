Club calendar changes will have a “serious affect on our championships” warns Tipperary CCC secretary Tom Maher

Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) secretary Tom Maher has issued a stark warning that changes to the club calendar will have a “serious affect on our championships”. In his report to the annual convention hosted at The Dome (Semple Stadium, Thurles) on Monday, December 16 Mr Maher also called on the clubs of Tipperary to install lights at venues while he insisted that 4G pitches were now a necessity in the Premier County.

“Next year the dates for the All-Ireland club finals have been brought forward to dates before Christmas (calendar year) with the exception of the final which goes ahead in January,” outlines CCC secretary Tom Maher in his report to convention.

“This means that the Munster dates will be towards the end of October. This will have a serious affect on our championships, especially if we reach the All-Ireland final or finals. It will mean that there would be only about nine weeks to play our championship games in that period. These nine weeks, plus about three weeks in April, will make it extremely hard to conclude our championships on time. The county CCC will certainly require the April period to play at least a round in hurling and football to meet the dates required.”

The county CCC convened for twenty-five meetings during the 2019 season in order to schedule 584 games - 103 more games featured in the 2019 schedule of games when compared to the 2018 tally.

“The county CCC cannot continue with the sheer volume of club games if venues do not install lights. No venue has equipped themselves with lights for the past seven or eight years. The clubs that do provide lights must be complimented for their initiative, the ones that do not cannot expect others to provide venues for them to play their games at night,” notes Tom Maher in his report to convention.

“We get many requests to play games on mid-week or Friday nights during September to December from clubs that do not have lights themselves, but expect others to provide it for them. The reason often given for not installing lights is because the grounds will get destroyed. Well, the grounds that have lights have not been destroyed. It's just an excuse.”

In his report Mr Maher also insists that all-weather/4G pitches are required in the Premier County in order to accommodate the packed schedule of games: “It is now time, in my opinion, for Croke Park and the provincial councils to set in motion plans to role out 4G pitches nationwide. This is not as easily done as said, but plans must be devised so as to move forward in this direction. Tipperary county needs, as a matter of urgency, to move forward with one 4G pitch. The time for waiting must be now over, action on this is now required”.

