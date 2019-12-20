Limerick present Tipperary with an eight-point defeat in the second round of the Munster Hurling League

Limerick presented an experimental Tipperary team with an eight-point defeat at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Friday night in the second round of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League. The Premier County certainly tried hard, but without so many leaders in the starting team and with such little work done Liam Sheedy’s men were always going to struggle against the 2018 All-Ireland champions in front of a 1,628-strong crowd.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Limerick 2-22 Tipperary 1-17

An Adrian Breen goal in the 15th minute helped force Limerick seven points clear during the opening half, but Tipperary, to their credit, battled their way back into contention and trailed by just four points at the break (0-9 to 1-10). A John McGrath goal following the break dragged Tipp back into contention, but Limerick proved themselves the more accomplished outfit during the remainder of the second half and were deserving winners.

Although this clash represented a meeting between the 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland champions neither set of players were as sharp as they may have liked to be and the contest was decorated with some poor striking.

Tipperary have now been knocked out of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and, following their team holiday, will turn their attention to the opening round of the league in January (against Limerick).

Jason Forde, Alan Flynn and Paddy Cadell were the eye-catching performers for Tipperary on the night.

FIRST HALF

The sides traded scores initially and were tied at 0-2 apiece with eight minutes on the clock following efforts from Adrian Breen, Jerome Cahill, Mark Kehoe and David Reidy (free) before Limerick took the lead via a Darren O’Connell point in the 13th minute.

Meanwhile Tipperary were left cursing their misfortune in the eighth minute - following some smart combination play between John McGrath and Willie Connors inside forward Paul Flynn enjoyed a reasonable goal-scoring opportunity which Limerick ‘keeper Barry Hennessy saved. That miss proved doubly costly for the Premier County as the Shannonsiders streaked into a four-point lead in the 15th minute courtesy of an Adrian Breen goal which was created by Darragh O’Donovan.

When Seamus Flanagan and David Reidy (two frees) added to the home side’s tally Limerick led by a comprehensive seven (0-2 to 1-6) with eighteen minutes on the clock.

Jason Forde and Paul Flynn hit back for Tipperary, but when Limerick corner-forwards Darren O’Connell and Adrian Breen added two more from play it was distressing to note that the Premier County full-back line had already conceded 1-5 from play inside the opening twenty-one minutes.

Between the 23rd and 25th minutes Liam Sheedy’s men managed to break even with their opponents when Jason Forde and Michael Breen traded efforts with Adrian Breen and David Reidy (free), but Tipperary snuck up on the Shannonsiders prior to the break when Jason Forde drilled over three consecutive placed balls (0-9 to 1-10).

Limerick certainly appeared the more accomplished side during the opening half, but Tipp trailed by just four points at the break and may also have been encouraged somewhat by the fact that Liam Sheedy’s men had already registered eleven wides (Limerick: five), missed a solid goal chance and dropped two shots short.

SECOND HALF

There was further encouragement for Tipp in the opening minute of the second half when John McGrath pointed before Alan Flynn picked out the unmarked McGrath with a glorious diagonal delivery in the 38th minute and the Loughmore-Castleiney man stepped around the advancing Barry Hennessy before tying up the game (1-10 each).

Limerick, however, had signaled their intent at the break when introducing David Dempsey and Tom Morrissey as ball winners at half-forward and the Shannonsiders gained a significant foothold in the contest when opening a three-point lead thanks to efforts from David Reidy (two frees) and Darragh O’Donovan (1-10 to 1-13).

A period of play, which featured some wild pulling, roused the home crowd somewhat and in the 51st minute a mighty roar greeted a Tom Morrisey effort before Jason Forde cut over a Tipperary sideline ball in response (1-11 to 1-14).

In the 55th minute Tipperary coughed up possession deep inside their own under-21 line and only for Barry Heffernan’s block Adrian Breen appeared certain to goal before efforts from Paul Flynn and Jason Forde closed the gap to a very manageable one (1-13 to 1-14) in the 58th minute.

Respective wing-backs Paddy O’Loughlin and Dan Morrissey landed long-range points in response for Limerick before Cian Darcy’s enterprising run threatened a Tipp goal in the , but Barry Hennessy saved well at his near post. Seamus Flanagan belted over a brace to leave five between them (1-13 to 1-18).

Willie Connors and Jason Forde (free) hit back for Tipp, but when David Dempsey bundled in a second Limerick goal in the 65th minute and Adrian Breen added his fourth point from play soon after the Premier County trailed by seven (1-15 to 2-19).

Jason Forde opted to go for goal from a 21-yard free in the 66th minute which Barry Hennessy saved.

Efforts from Jason Forde (free), Cian Darcy, Tom Morrissey, Brian Ryan and man of the match Adrian Breen brought the scoring to a conclusion following two minutes of injury time.

MATCH DETAILS

Limerick: Barry Hennessy, Tom Condon, Richie English, Aaron Costello, Dan Morrissey (0-1), Barry Nash, Paddy O’Loughlin (0-1), Ronan Connolly, Robbie Hanley, Darragh O’Donovan (0-1), David Reidy (0-6, 0-6 frees), Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen (1-5), Séamus Flanagan (0-3), Darren O’Connell (0-2). Subs: (HT) David Dempsey (1-0) for Ronan Connolly, (HT) Tom Morrissey (0-2) for Conor Boylan, (47th) Brian Ryan (0-1) for Darren O’Connell, (56th) Brian O’Grady for Tom Condon, (63rd) Mark Quinlan for Paddy O’Loughlin

Tipperary: Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-1), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 0-1), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 1-2), Willie Connors (Kiladangan, 0-1), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 sideline), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan, 0-2). Subs: (12th) Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Joe O’Dwyer, (53rd) Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-1) for Jerome Cahill, (57th) Jason Ryan (Toomevara) for Robert Byrne, (58th) Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Craig Morgan, (68th) Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Michael Breen.

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.