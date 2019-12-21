“When we get down to work we will go hard at it” - Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is looking forward to the 2020 campaign

Although the Shannonsiders presented an experimental Tipperary team with an eight-point defeat (2-22 to 1-17) at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Friday night in the second round of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League manager Liam Sheedy was in upbeat mood following the contest. And, the Portroe man revealed that his entire panel were looking forward to returning to training on January 8.

“We are looking forward to getting back training. We might be a little bit behind the curve in the league because we will be starting later, but I would be happy enough that when we get down to work we will go hard at it,” Liam Sheedy revealed to the Tipperary Star.

“They will get their break now; they will have their holiday - and they deserve their holiday - but once we come back on the eighth of January it will be all systems go for 2020.”

In the contest with Limerick on Friday the Premier County certainly tried hard, but without so many leaders in the starting team and with such little work done Liam Sheedy’s men were always going to struggle against the 2018 All-Ireland champions in front of a 1,628-strong crowd.

An Adrian Breen goal in the 15th minute helped force Limerick seven points clear during the opening half, but Tipperary, to their credit, battled their way back into contention and following a John McGrath goal in the 38th minute the sides were level. Limerick, however, proved themselves the more accomplished outfit during the remainder of the contest.

“It was a good work out,” Liam Sheedy said.

“They are formidable opponents and they are a really good team. I feel that I get to learn so much about my team and my players when we get to play against this kind of opposition,” the Portroe man added.

“We went in four points down at half-time and we had twelve wides - I would say that over half a dozen of those were some that we really should have been putting between the posts. So, our finishing probably let us down in the first half. We had a good start to the second half. We came back and got some really nice scores. We got back level and it was nip and tuck for a while. We had it back to a point, but, ultimately, the second goal was the one that really cost us. It was a ball that we would normally deal with and it ended up in our net - that probably gave them that bit of extra breathing space. Tom Morrissey came on and probably caused us a bit of a problem. He was able to get on the ball, make space for himself and picked off some nice scores. We would be a bit disappointed with some of our marking in that second half. We just stepped off our men at times.”

Tipperary have now been knocked out of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and, following their team holiday, will turn their attention to the opening round of the league against Limerick on January 25 at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Liam Sheedy, however, has described the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League campaign as “hugely positive” while he has also heralded the impact made by up-and-coming players like Craig Morgan on his panel.

“For me the Munster league has been hugely positive,” Liam Sheedy told the Tipperary Star.

“We got some more guys on the pitch and I have got a guy like Craig Morgan who has just joined the panel and has really put his hand up. Some of those younger guys really look like they are going to settle in and have a fine season in 2020. And, that’s really encouraging from my point of view. There is going to be really stiff competition (for places on the team) and that’s what we need in 2020. We need some of those young guys to come through and they look to have real intent about them.

“They are coming with a mentality; they have had huge success under Liam (Cahill) in the minors, under-20s and at under-21 (level). So, that’s all very, very positive. They are mad for action, they are a pleasure to deal with and they are a pleasure to be around.”

FIRST HALF

The sides traded scores initially and were tied at 0-2 apiece with eight minutes on the clock before Limerick took the lead via a Darren O’Connell point in the 13th minute.

Meanwhile Tipperary were left cursing their misfortune in the eighth minute - following some smart combination play between John McGrath and Willie Connors inside forward Paul Flynn enjoyed a reasonable goal-scoring opportunity which Limerick ‘keeper Barry Hennessy saved. That miss proved doubly costly for the Premier County as the Shannonsiders streaked into a four-point lead in the 15th minute courtesy of an Adrian Breen goal.

When Seamus Flanagan and David Reidy (two frees) added to the home side’s tally Limerick led by a comprehensive seven (0-2 to 1-6) with eighteen minutes on the clock.

Jason Forde and Paul Flynn hit back for Tipperary, but when Limerick corner-forwards Darren O’Connell and Adrian Breen added two more it was distressing to note that the Premier County full-back line had already conceded 1-5 from play inside the opening twenty-one minutes.

Between the 23rd and 25th minutes Liam Sheedy’s men managed to break even with their opponents before but Tipperary snuck up on the Shannonsiders prior to the break when Jason Forde drilled over three consecutive placed balls (0-9 to 1-10).

Tipp trailed by just four points at the break and may also have been encouraged somewhat by the fact that Liam Sheedy’s men had already registered twelve wides (Limerick: five), spurned a solid goal chance and dropped two shots short.

SECOND HALF

There was further encouragement for Tipp in the opening minute of the second half when John McGrath pointed before Alan Flynn picked out the unmarked McGrath with a glorious diagonal delivery in the 38th minute and the Loughmore-Castleiney man stepped around the advancing Barry Hennessy before tying up the game (1-10 each).

Limerick, however, had signaled their intent at the break when introducing David Dempsey and Tom Morrissey as ball winners at half-forward and the Shannonsiders gained a significant foothold in the contest when opening up a three-point lead thanks to efforts from David Reidy (two frees) and Darragh O’Donovan (1-10 to 1-13).

A period of play, which featured some wild pulling, roused the home crowd somewhat and in the 51st minute a mighty roar greeted a Tom Morrisey effort before Jason Forde cut over a Tipperary sideline ball in response (1-11 to 1-14).

In the 55th minute Tipperary coughed up possession deep inside their own under-21 line and only for Barry Heffernan’s block Adrian Breen appeared certain to goal before efforts from Paul Flynn and Jason Forde closed the gap to a very manageable one (1-13 to 1-14) in the 58th minute.

Respective wing-backs Paddy O’Loughlin and Dan Morrissey landed long-range points in response for Limerick.

Cian Darcy’s enterprising run threatened a Tipp goal, but Barry Hennessy saved well at his near post before Séamus Flanagan belted over a brace to leave five between them.

Willie Connors and Jason Forde (free) hit back for Tipp, but when David Dempsey bundled in a second Limerick goal in the 65th minute and Adrian Breen added his fourth point from play soon after the Premier County trailed by seven (1-15 to 2-19).

Jason Forde opted to go for goal from a 21-yard free in the 66th minute which Barry Hennessy saved while efforts from Forde (free), Cian Darcy, Tom Morrissey, Brian Ryan and man of the match Adrian Breen brought the scoring to a conclusion.

MATCH DETAILS

Limerick: Barry Hennessy, Tom Condon, Richie English, Aaron Costello, Dan Morrissey (0-1), Barry Nash, Paddy O’Loughlin (0-1), Ronan Connolly, Robbie Hanley, Darragh O’Donovan (0-1), David Reidy (0-6, 0-6 frees), Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen (1-5), Séamus Flanagan (0-3), Darren O’Connell (0-2). Subs: (HT) David Dempsey (1-0) for Ronan Connolly, (HT) Tom Morrissey (0-2) for Conor Boylan, (47th) Brian Ryan (0-1) for Darren O’Connell, (56th) Brian O’Grady for Tom Condon, (63rd) Mark Quinlan for Paddy O’Loughlin

Tipperary: Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-1), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 0-1), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 1-2), Willie Connors (Kiladangan, 0-1), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 sideline), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan, 0-2). Subs: (12th) Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Joe O’Dwyer, (53rd) Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-1) for Jerome Cahill, (57th) Jason Ryan (Toomevara) for Robert Byrne, (58th) Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Craig Morgan, (68th) Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Michael Breen

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

