Kiladangan named as the North Tipperary club of the year for the third time in five seasons

Kiladangan have been named as the North Tipperary club of the year for the third time in five seasons following their extraordinary achievements in 2019. The divisional board have also announced their individual player of the year awards with Kiladangan completing the clean sweep of the prestigious senior, under-21A and minor A player of the year awards who will all be honoured at a ceremony in January.

This year Kiladangan won the North Tipperary senior, under-21A and minor hurling championships while the club also progressed to the county senior, intermediate, under-21A and minor A hurling finals. Ultimately, Kiladangan were narrowly defeated in the senior, intermediate and minor A deciders, but did prevail in the under-21A final against Holycross-Ballycahill on December 22.

The North Board have fittingly recognised the achievements of Kiladangan this season with the club of the year award - Kiladangan previously won the award in 2016, 2015, 2011, 2008, 2004 and 2001 (please see below for a complete list of the previous North Tipperary club of the year award winners).

The 2019 individual player of the year award winners read as follows:

Hurling

Senior: Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

Intermediate: Brendan Toohey (Moneygall)

Junior: Conor O'Meara (Toomevara)

Under-21A: Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan)

Under-21B: Mike Heenan (Borrisokane)

Minor A: Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)

Minor B: Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

Football

Minor A: Sam Loughran (Ballina)

Minor B: Jack Mohaney (Borrisokane)

Under-21A: Liam Cleary (Borrisokane)

Under-21B: Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

*A full list of the previous North Tipperary hurler of the year award winners is listed below.

North Tipperary Club Of The Year Award Winners:

2019 Kiladangan

2018 Kilruane MacDonagh’s

2017 Ballinahinch

2016 Kiladangan

2015 Kiladangan

2014 Nenagh Éire Óg

2013 Ballina

2012 Portroe

2011 Kiladangan

2010 Toomevara

2009 Nenagh Éire Óg

2008 Kiladangan

2007 Lorrha-Dorrha

2006 Silvermines

2005 Burgess

2004 Kiladangan

2003 Burgess

2002 Ballinahinch

2001 Kiladangan

2000 Ballina

1999 Silvermines

1998 Silvermines

1997 Toomevara

1996 Templederry

1995 Toomevara

1994 Silvermines

1993 Toomevara

1992 Nenagh Éire Óg

1991 Toomevara

1990 Portroe

1989 Nenagh Éire Óg

1988 Newport

1987 Borris-Ileigh

1986 Toomevara

1985 Kilruane MacDonagh’s

1984 Lorrha-Dorrha

1983 Roscrea

1982 Borrisokane

1981 Borrisokane

1980 Roscrea

1979 Nenagh Éire Óg

1978 Kilruane MacDonagh’s

1977 Kilruane MacDonagh’s

1976 Moneygall

1975 Kilruane MacDonagh’s

North Tipperary Player Of The Year Award Winners:

2019 Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

2018 Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

2017 Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh)

2016 Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

2015 Joe Gallagher (Kiladangan)

2014 Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2013 Darragh Egan (Kiladangan)

2012 Darren Gleeson (Portroe)

2011 Joey McLoughney (Toomevara)

2010 Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

2009 Michael Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2008 Shane Maher (Burgess)

2007 Hugh Maloney (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2006 Ken Dunne (Toomevara)

2005 Ray McLoughney (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

2004 Diarmuid Fitzgerald (Roscrea)

2003 Hugh Maloney (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2002 Gerry Slattery (Kiladangan)

2001 Tomás Dunne (Toomevara)

2000 Paddy O’Brien (Toomevara)

1999 Tomás Dunne (Toomevara)

1998 Tomás Dunne (Toomevara)

1997 Philip Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

1996 Michéal Ryan (Templederry)

1995 Eddie Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg)

1994 Jody Grace (Toomevara)

1993 Kevin Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg)

1992 Philip Shanahan (Toomevara)

1991 George Frend (Toomevara)

1990 Noel Sheehy (Silvermines)

1989 Michael Cleary (Nenagh Éire Óg)

1988 Dinny Ryan (Newport)

1987 Conor O’Donovan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

1986 Pat McLoughney (Shannon Rovers)

1985 Noel McDonnell (Toomevara)

1984 Brian Mannion (Lorrha)

1983 John Sheedy (Portroe)

1982 Séamus Hogan (Borrisokane)

1981 Noel O’Dwyer (Borris-Ileigh)

1980 Ken Hogan (Lorrha)

1979 Pat McLoughney (Shannon Rovers)

1978 Paddy Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

1977 Seán Hyland (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

1976 Tadhg O’Connor (Roscrea)

1975 John Gleeson (Moneygall)

1974 Jim Keogh (Silvermines)

1973 Francis Loughnane (Roscrea)

1972 Liam King (Lorrha)

1971 Francis Loughnane (Roscrea)

1970 Pat Quinlan (Silvermines)

