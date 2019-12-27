Brace yourself for a busy schedule of Tipperary GAA action this January

January is primed to get off to a frantic start for fans of Gaelic games in Tipperary.

Although the defeat suffered at the hands of Limerick in the 2020 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League means that Liam Sheedy's senior hurlers will miss out on the final on January 12 as soon as the defending All-Ireland champions return from their team holiday the opening round of the National Hurling League against Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles on January 25 will help to concentrate their minds.

The Tipperary footballers will get their McGrath Cup campaign underway against Cork at Mallow in Cork on Thursday, January 2 (7.30pm) and will then face Kerry at the Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday, January 5 (2pm) - the McGrath Cup final is scheduled to take place on January 11 while David Power's men will compete in the opening round of the National Football League when Tipperary face Down at Clonmel (2pm) on Sunday, January 26 in a key division three clash.

Another enticing hurling prospect, which is fast approaching, is the up- coming Dr Harty Cup quarter-final between local rivals Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore on Wednesday, January 8 (time and venue to confirmed) while on Saturday, January 11 Drom & Inch are scheduled to make the trip to Raheenagh in West Limerick to face Garryspillane in the 2019 Munster Junior B Hurling Championship decider.

However, the forthcoming occasion which is likely to trump them all involves Borris-Ileigh - the county and provincial champions will face St Thomas' (Galway) in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday, January 5 (throw-in 4pm) with the final fixed to take place on January 19.

