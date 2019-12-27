Carrick United soccer teams enjoy great success

Carrick United's Youth C team defeated Abbeyside 4-0 in their last game of the year at Tom Drohan Park on Sunday, December 15.

It was a great team performance and the goals were scored by Oisín Crowley, Glen Power, Aidan Waters and Josh O’Sullivan. Well done to Peter Keane on his 1st clean sheet for the team.

Premier Team

The premier team achieved a great 3-1 win against Tramore the same day.

That's 3 wins on the trot Darren Murphy scored two goals, Eric O’Halloran scored the third goal and Ben Cooney made some great saves. A highlight was his fingertip save when the score was 1-0.

U-13A victory

Carrick United's U-13A team achieved a much needed and fully deserved 2-0 first win of the season on Saturday December 14 when they defeated Bohemians 2-0.

This team were very unlucky in a few games where their performances deserved better results. But the team kept working hard and got their reward that morning.

The Carrick squad played really well in the first half but didn't take their chances. Alex Tobin was taken down inside the box and stepped up to take the penalty but unluckily it was saved by the keeper.

The half-time score was nil all. Alex Tobin scored in the second half. He kicked the ball into the top corner of the goal. You could feel the relief from the whole squad. The second goal resulted from a penalty shot scored by his brother Zack after Alex was fouled in the box.

Team: Darragh Dunne, Rian Power, Ronin Redmond, Ben Maher, Darragh Reade, Calum Smith, Zack Tobin, Paidi Egan, Ciaran Power, Alex Tobin, Justin Murphy, Josh Simpson, Gearoid O'Shea and Max Ubozhenko.

U-15 s defeat St Paul's

Carrick United's U-15 team defeated by St Paul's 0-3 on a bitterly cold afternoon in Lisduggan in Waterford City on Saturday, December 14. Luke Byrne Kelly scored an early goal after getting a great ball from Tadhg Leane. Carrick played well for the remainder of the first half and the ended the first half one goal up.

St Paul's players battled hard and created some chances but the quality of the Carrick players quality shone through. Luke Byrne Kelly scored two more goals to achieve a hat-atrick finishing ability.

One of the goals resulted from a clever pass from David Comerford. There were great performances from Charlie O’Callaghan, Cian Power, Daniel Hartery and Christian Nolan, but Man of the Match was Tadhg Leane, who was exceptional. The Club thanks Pa Bourke for helping out.