Overwhelming majority of hurling fans nominate Wexford semi-final clash as Tipperary's hurling game of the year

Over the weekend TipperaryLive.ie canvassed supporters of Gaelic games in the Premier County to vote for their hurling game of 2019. And, an overwhelming majority (43%) selected the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford as their game of the year.

In second place came the AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship final between Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner (with 17% of the vote) while the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-final between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Loughmore-Castleiney earned 16% of the vote.

It was no surprise to see Tipperary's 1-28 to 3-20 victory over Wexford on July 28 dominate the voting. Despite seeing John McGrath sent off in the 45th minute and conceding two second half goals the Premier County showed remarkable determination to battle their way back into the All-Ireland final in an absolute thriller.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.