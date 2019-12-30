The Tipperary ladies football minor squad of players has been announced

The Tipperary ladies football minor management team have named their squad ahead of the provincial championship which is scheduled to begin on February 29 - the Premier County management team features Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Peter Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Helen Kennedy (Aherlow), Maureen Murphy (Brian Boru's) and physio Fiona McGrath (Thurles Sarsfields).

The Tipperary ladies football minor panel reads as follows: Caitlin Kennedy, Emma English, Emma Flynn (all Aherlow), Sarah English (Ardfinnan), Ciara Dwan (Boherlahan), Ciara Morrissey, Shannon Morrissey, Shauna Maher (all Brian Boru's), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Caoimhe Mulcahy (Clerihan), Ava Fennessy, Orla Winston (all Clonmel Commercials), Alison Connolly, Carrie Davey, Leah Coen, Niamh Hayes (all Fethard), Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Emer McCarthy, Megan Heffernan (all Galtee Rovers), Brid Nash (Lattin-Cullen-Emly), Enya Maher (Moycarkey Borris), Emer McKeown (Moyle Rovers), Cathy Hogan, Ellen Moore, Rachel Moore (all Moyne-Templetuohy), Ellen Cuneen, Niamh Cuneen (all Silvermines), Avril Geoghegan, Meabh McGuigan (all Sliabh na mBan), Eabha Hogan, Dearbhaile Morrissey and Rachel Butler (all St Patrick’s).

Just three teams will compete in the forthcoming 2020 Munster Minor A Ladies Football Championship: Tipperary, Cork and Kerry. There will be three round robin games with the first placed county earning a bye to the final. Tipperary will take on Kerry on February 29 and Cork on March 14. The semi-final is scheduled to take place on April 19 and the final on May 4.

