Fourteen Dundrum AC athletes compete in one of Tipperary's biggest athletic events

The Annual MSD 4 Mile was held in Clonmel on St Stephens Day and Dundrum AC had 14 athletes compete over this very popular race.

We would like to congratulate Sean Tobin on breaking the 4 Mile National Record in a superb time of 17:45.

Our own Kevin Moore did very well to place on the podium in 3rd place in a very quick time of 19:37. Next we had 22nd Michael Ryan 22:40 (2nd O40) and 23rd Michael J Ryan 22:56.

He was followed by 34th Dymphna Ryan 23:25 who ran a great race and quick time to place 2nd Woman. She was followed by 71st Tony Delaney 25:40 (2nd O55), 76th Jim Hally 25:51, 79th Donal Keane 25:54, 90th Tommy Byrnes 26:17, 92nd Michael Moore 26:22, 106th Stephen McDonald 27:03, 113th John Moore 27:10 (2nd O60), 130th Mary Keane 27:43, 230th Claire Moore 31:13 and 323rd Louise Moore 34:55. Fantastic running from all, with some great podium finishes and age category placings.

The Mooreabbey Milers Mile Challenge was held on Saturday, December 28 in Galbally. We had 3 athletes compete. There was also a team event where the team comprised of 3 athletes from a club with at least one female. First home for the club was 12th Dymphna Ryan 5:25 and finished 2nd Woman. Next we had 17th Stephen McDonald 5:50 and 21st Michael Moore 5:59. Our team finished 2nd.