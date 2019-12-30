Sparkling performances at the Tipperary county indoor athletics in Nenagh

The sparkle of Christmas wasn't just in the Christmas lights and tinsel this Christmas for the Milers but in the form of gold and silver medals at the County indoors last weekend.

The County indoor season got off the a cracking start last Sunday in Nenagh. Mooreabbey Milers had 3 club members take part on both track and field, Stuart Moloney, Willie O'Donoghue and Larry O'Grady.

Stuart got things off to a cracking start for the club. Stuart was first on the track taking on the 3,000 m in a cracking race for the top 3 spots Stuart walked away with gold. Next up in two consecutive races was Willie taking on the 3,000 m and a new adventure for him the 2 km race walk. Again gold was to be the colour for Willie.

Next up on the field events was Larry O Grady taking on the long jump and shot putt, Larry secured silver in the long jump and gold in the shot putt. Then it was back to Willie O Donoghue again taking on 800 m and again he secured gold. It was back to Larry again for the high jump where he took gold, and the final 2 events of the day was the 1,500 m for Willie and the weight for distance for Larry. Willie took gold in his final event with Larry taking gold also.

This is a 4 mile road race hosted and organised by Clonmel Athletic Club every year on St.Stephen's Day. We had six club members head out to the start line for this one Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian, Patrick Holian, Mary Pyke, Michelle Carey and Mike Carey. A good course with one hilly section there was plenty of flat and fast sections also, especially on the run in towards the finish line. This was a race with a bit of everything from town and country to flat and hilly. Congratulations to Willie O'Donoghue who received 1st in his category and to father and son duo Damien and Patrick Holian both taking 2nd in theirs.

Last Saturday was the day, the time was 3 pm when 80 odd runners headed to the start line on the Tipperary Road to take on the Mooreabbey Milers, Mile Challenge a family filled fun run with competitor's ranging in age from 6 months to 60 years. Congratulations to the top 3 male and females: Evan Fitzgerald Clonmel AC 4:45, Rory Sexton Ennis Track AC 4:47, Andrew Hobbs Leevale AC 4:50, Annette Quaid Leevale AC 5:04, Dymphna Ryan Dundrum AC 5:25, Katarzyna Bobka An Bru AC 5:53. This year also saw the introduction of our new team element. Honors for the first year went to our very own club with the 'BPM Team' of Ben Cummins, Patrick Holian and Marie O'Shea taking the coveted shield. Club runners on the day were

Ben Coughlan 4:55

Kevin Lenihan 5:18

Patrick Holian 5:22

Ger Hanley 5:37

Mike Fitzgerald 5:40

Liam Lewis 5:51

Marie O'Shea 6:00

Niall O'Shea 6:14

Paddy Bourke 6:45

Conor Grogan 6:55

Jason Wright 6:57

Mary Pyke 7:01

Mandy Parslow 7:23

Paddy Chapman 7:30

Ray Murray 7:34

Colm O'Shea 7:40

Patrick Hartigan 7:44

Ryan Cunningham 7:59

Jayden Kiely 8:05

Ruairi Cunningham 8:10

Nessa Moloney 8:13

Doirean Moloney 8:45

Paddy Russell 9:00

Danny Hanrahan 9:02

Michael Russell 9:38

Clare Chapman 10:25

Tessa and Kitty O'Dwyer 10:26

Aoife O'Shea 10:54

Martina Moloney 11:35

Jack Hanrahan 11:44

Chapman Family 11:57

Ryan Family 17:38

Sinead Meade 23:24

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Registration Night

Registration will take place on Monday 13th January 2020 in the community hall from 6.45pm.