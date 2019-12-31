David Power's reign as Tipperary senior football manager will get off to a competitive start on Thursday against Cork

David Power's Tipperary footballers will get their McGrath Cup campaign underway against Cork at Mallow in Cork on Thursday, January 2 (7.30pm) and will then face Kerry at the Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday, January 5 (2pm) - the McGrath Cup final is scheduled to take place on January 11 while David Power's men will compete in the opening round of the National Football League when Tipperary face Down at Clonmel (2pm) on Sunday, January 26 in a key division three clash.

On Tuesday, September 24 at the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) was ratified as the new Tipperary senior football manager at the September meeting of the County Board - the chairman of the Football Board Barry O’Brien (Father Sheehy’s) proposed David Power and his management team for a two-year term.

David Power, of course, is a former manager of the Tipperary under-21 football team and also inspired the Premier County to win the 2011 All-Ireland minor title along with back-to-back Munster minor titles (2011-12).

Mr Power is joined on the management team by Charlie McGeever (Donegal - a former manager of the Tipp minor team and the Clonmel Commercials team which won a Munster senior club title in 2015), Michael McGeehin (Donegal - who previously coached the Premier County during Peter Creedon's term in charge and is the director of Coaching Ireland), 1995 All-Ireland winner Paddy Christie (Dublin), former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes and performance analyst Tommy Toomey (Arravale Rovers).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.