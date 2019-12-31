Borris-Ileigh installed as underdogs as the Tipperary champions prepare to face St Thomas' in All-Ireland semi-final

Hurling fans across the Premier County are primed to push their club allegiances to one side this weekend in order to support Borris-Ileigh - the county and provincial champions will face St Thomas' in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday, January 5 (throw-in 4pm). And, Johnny Kelly's men have been installed as slight underdogs (11/10) to beat the Galway champions.

To reach this juncture Borris-Ileigh have ploughed their way through a thrilling campaign - first up they dismissed the defending county champions Clonoulty-Rossmore (1-18 to 1-15) before booking their place in the knock-out stage of the county championship courtesy of a 3-18 to 1-15 win over Toomevara.

In the county quarter-finals Johnny Kelly's men beat Drom & Inch (3-11 to 0-18), Kilruane MacDonagh's in the semi-finals (0-16 to 0-15) and Kiladangan in the final (1-15 to 1-12).

The provincial campaign featured a 1-17 to 3-8 semi-final win over Glen Rovers (Cork) and culminated in an unforgettable final victory over Waterford's Ballygunner (1-12 to 1-11).

An extraordinary pattern to note here is that Borris-Ileigh faced into at least five of the above fixtures as underdogs.

Given the pedigree of this St Thomas' team it is understandable that the bookies have installed the Galway champions as marginal favourites to progress to the All-Ireland club final on Sunday, January 19 at Croke Park, Dublin.

St Thomas' won the All-Ireland club title in 2013 when the Galway champions beat Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) in the decider (1-11 to 1-9). Subsequent to that success St Thomas' lost a 2017 semi-final to Clare's Ballyea (2-14 to 1-19) while the Galway men also lost the 2019 decider to Ballyhale Shamrocks (2-11 to 2-28).

Nine of the St Thomas' team which beat Liam Mellows in the 2019 Galway senior hurling final also featured on the team which won the All-Ireland club title in 2013: Seán Skehill, Cathal Burke, Darragh Burke, David Burke, Shane Cooney, Conor Cooney, James Regan, Bernard Burke and Éanna Burke.

The St Thomas' team which beat Liam Mellows in the 2019 Galway senior hurling final (1-13 to 0-14) read as follows: James Barrett, Cian Mahoney, Seán Skehill, David Sherry, Donal Cooney, Shane Cooney, Cathal Burke, James Regan, David Burke, Éanna Burke, Darragh Burke, Bernard Burke, Oisín Flannery, Conor Cooney, Brendan Farrell. Subs used: Fintan Burke, Evan Duggan.

Borris-Ileigh have it all to do to get the better of St Thomas' on Sunday and the North Tipperary club would dearly love to see as many supporters of Tipperary hurling as possible at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday.

