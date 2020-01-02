Fixture confirmed for Drom & Inch's Munster junior B hurling final against Limerick champions Garryspillane

On Saturday, January 11 Drom & Inch will make the trip to Páirc Íde Naofa, Raheenagh in West Limerick to face Garryspillane in the 2019 Munster Junior B Hurling Championship decider (throw-in 2pm).

To reach the decider Drom & Inch cruised to a nine-point win (0-16 to 1-4) over Castletownroche (Cork) in a one-sided provincial semi-final at Páirc Íde Naofa in Raheenagh (Limerick). Indeed, the Tipperary champions were ten clear when Castletownroche scored a late consolation goal which took the lop-sided look off the final scoreline.

Next day out the Michael Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup will be on the line against Garryspillane.

Previously Ballingarry (2007-08), Roscrea (2012-13) and Killenaule (2014-15) have won the provincial championship while Ballingarry (2007-08), Roscrea (2012-13), Holycross-Ballycahill (2013-14) and Thurles Sarsfields (2017-18) have won the All-Ireland series. This innovative tournament has been hosted by Killeedy GAA Club since 2005-06.

The Drom & Inch team which beat Castletownroche read as follows: Paul Connors, Rory O’Connor, Eric Woodlock, Liam Kennedy, Cathal Ryan, Kevin Ahern, Andy Martin, Colm Kinane, Ciarán Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Jerome Ryan, Michael Clohessy, Liam Harty, Mathew Ryan, Jamie Ryan. Subs used: Séamus Butler, Aaron Ryan, Donnacha Barry and Eamon Butler.

COUNTY JUNIOR B HURLING FINAL

Drom & Inch capped a terrific season for the Mid Tipperary club at Templederry in November when Trevor Hassett’s men fought back from five points down to beat Borrisokane in an entertaining FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship final (1-14 to 1-9).

And, that success capped off a wonderful season for Drom & Inch who added the county junior B title to their Mid Tipp senior crown, county minor A hurling title and also their stunning successes in both division one and division three of the All-County Hurling League.

The Drom & Inch team which beat Borrisokane in the county junior B hurling final read as follows: Brendan Larkin, Andy Mullen, Kevin Ahern, Rory O’Dwyer, Cathal Ryan, Mathew Ryan, Aaron Ryan, Colm Kinane, Ciarán Ryan, John Kennedy, Séamus Butler, Michael Clohessy, Jamie Ryan, Liam Harty, Jerome Ryan. Subs used: Liam Kennedy and Thomas Ryan.

FURTHER READING

